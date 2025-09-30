Video: DOWNTON ABBEY Creator Shares Insights on Noel Coward’s Role in New Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from the home release package of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. In the clip, Downton creator Julian Fellowes, along with producer Gareth Neame and director Simon Curtis, dive into their decision to include legendary playwright Noel Coward in the latest film.

Coward, who penned plays like Private Lives and Present Laughter, is featured as a character in the movie, with the Crawleys attending the opening of his play Bitter Sweet in 1930. Fellowes explains his impact in the theater world at the time and how he fits into the film. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release will hit shelves on November 11, 2025.

The release includes one hour of exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes featurettes that highlight high society settings, a cast celebration, and much more. In addition, a complete Blu-ray anthology will be released. The Ultimate Legacy Collection will include all six seasons and the three films housed in an exclusive, all-new 52-page book featuring a special foreword by creator, writer, and producer Julian Fellowes, behind-the-scenes photos, costume and set design sketches, and more. Learn more here.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interviews with cast members here and here.

The movie stars returning cast members Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), Jim Carter (Shakespeare in Love), Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Elizabeth McGovern (Ordinary People), and Penelope Wilton (Shaun of the Dead). It is helmed by Downton Abbey creatives, Director/Producer Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”, “The Gilded Age”), Writer Simon Curtis (Downton Abbey: A New Age), and Producers Gareth Neame (“Downton Abbey”, “The Gilded Age”) and Liz Trubridge (“Downton Abbey”, Downton Abbey).