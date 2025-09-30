Video: Exclusive Clip of Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HALLOWEEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells in the new special, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween. The Book of Mormon star will serve as a host alongside actress Casey Wilson. Rannells previously appeared as a guest baker in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer with fellow Broadway alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The new special will debut on The Roku Channel on October 1.

In The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween, hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith bring stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt, SNL legend Rachel Dratch, comedian Leslie Jones, and actor-comedian Adam Pally to whisk, bake, and decorate their way through three Halloween-themed baking challenges.

On Broadway, Rannells became known for his performance as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, earning him a Tony nomination. He returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Onscreen, has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” More recently, he starred on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! and All In: Comedy About Love.

Photo Credit: Roku