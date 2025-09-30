Photo: Hannah Solow Joins OH, MARY! Cast as 'Mary Todd Lincoln'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beginning tonight, September 30, original cast member Hannah Solow will take over the role of “Mary Todd Lincoln” in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy Oh, Mary!

Solow, who has been the ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ standby since the 2024 Off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, will star in the title role for performances Tuesday, September 30 through Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Check out an all new portrait of Solow in the role below:

Photo Credit: David Rampulla

Solow joins returning cast members Phillip James Brannon (‘Mary’s Husband’) and James Scully (‘Mary’s Teacher’), as well as current cast members Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’), and Martin Landry (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’).

As previously announced, Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison, and Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson will join the production on October 14, 2025, alongside Harris and Landry for a limited eight-week engagement through December 7, 2025. Julian Manjerico, Jackie Sanders, and Sean Peter Forte complete the company.

Written by 2025 Tony Award-winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment and won two 2025 Tony Awards. Originally meant to be a limited 12-week Broadway engagement, tickets for Oh, Mary! are now on sale through July 5, 2026.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.