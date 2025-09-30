Photos: First Look at PUNCH on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now running at Manhattan Theatre Club is the American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, which just opened last night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say about the new play and catch photos of the cast in action below.

Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

The cast features Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy TAYLOR as Mum/Wendy. Two-time Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Victoria Clark will star as the victim’s mother, Joan, alongside Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.