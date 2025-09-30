SCHMIGADOON! Will Open on Broadway in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's official: Schmigadoon! is headed to Broadway! According to Entertainment Weekly, the stage musical based on the Apple TV+ series of the same name will take to the Broadway stage next year, in a limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.

Previews are set to begin on April 4, with an official opening night set for April 20. The production is currently set to run through September 6.

Further details, including casting for this production, have yet to be announced.

Read the original story on Entertainment Weekly.

The stage version of Schmigadoon made its debut at the Kennedy Center in January, with a cast led by two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life. Check out photos from this production here.

Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli directed and choreographed the new musical, which features a book, music, and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Cinco Paul.

Just yesterday, as BroadwayWorld reported, a verified Instagram account with the handle @schmigadoon posted a teaser, possibly hinting at the show's Broadway bow.