Roundabout Reveals Dates for ARCHDUKE, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the dates for the remainder of productions during its 2025-2026 season both on and off Broadway. Additional cast and creative team information for these upcoming productions will be announced at later dates.

Roundabout’s 2025-2026 season includes: Archduke by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Darko Tresnjak; Chinese Republicans by Alex Lin, directed by Chay Yew; Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, book, music & lyrics by Richard O’Brien, directed by Sam Pinkleton; Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Scott Ellis; and Oedipus, created and directed by Robert Icke, produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo in association with Roundabout Theatre Company.

This season, Roundabout is also committed to renovating the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. Roundabout will welcome back artists and audiences to the updated theatre with a new production of Noël Coward’s comedy Fallen Angels.

The 2026 announced dates are as follows:

CHINESE REPUBLICANS

By Alex Lin

Directed by Chay Yew

Performances begin on February 5, 2026

Opening on February 26, 2026

Limited run through April 5, 2026

Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Coming to Roundabout this winter, Chinese Republicans is a biting new satirical drama from Alex Lin, directed by Chay Yew. Three high-powered businesswomen meet for lunch every month to discuss their latest career triumphs, as they’ve done for decades. But the group is jolted when Katie, a bright-eyed 24-year-old new to the workforce, joins to navigate the world of corporate finance. As each of the women attempts to steer Katie towards what they’re certain is best, they’re forced to grapple with how much they already have and are willing to sacrifice to climb the corporate ladder.

Shifting between sharp-tongued humor and the harsh realities of modern capitalism, this world premiere production explores themes of assimilation, intergenerational conflict, and gender politics in the workplace—all with unflinching wit and empathy. Chinese Republicans is a new play from a thrilling new American voice, and tells a truly American story.

RICHARD O’BRIEN’S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Book, Music & Lyrics by Richard O’Brien

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton

Previews begin on March 26, 2026

Opening on April 23, 2026

Limited run through June 21, 2026

Studio 54

The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the famous Studio 54, staged by Oh, Mary! Tony Award winning director Sam Pinkleton in a new version. With 51 years of continuous global productions, seen by over 35 million people around the world, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show features some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-a, Touch—a, Touch-a Touch Me, “Hot Patootie” and of course “Time Warp”, the party floor-filler.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids--Brad and his fiancée, Janet-- on their way to visit their former college professor. when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time. Filled with fun, frolics and frocks, this is the show the Daily Telegraph calls “fresh. Subversive, and essential.”

FALLEN ANGELS

By Noël Coward

Directed by Scott Ellis

Starring Emmy Award-nominee Rose Byrne and Tony Award-winner and Emmy-nominee Kelli O’Hara

Performances begin on March 27, 2026

Opening on April 19, 2026

Limited run through June 7, 2026

The Todd Haimes Theatre

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Now Emmy nominee Rose Byrne and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara join forces to bring Coward’s unmatched wit to life once again, under the direction of Roundabout Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.