Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 8, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Some LES MISÉRABLES Cast Members Plan Boycott of Trump Appearance at Kennedy Center
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to Launch North American Tour Fall 2026
Casey Likes & Lorna Courtney Will Lead HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Revival
Marla Mindelle & Constantine Rousouli to Return to TITANIQUE For Final Weeks
by Michael Major
Titanique creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli will return to the Off-Broadway musical for its final two weeks Off-Broadway. The newly-minted Olivier Award winners co-wrote the musical with Tye Blue.. (more...)
Melvin Gray Jr. to Alternate in Title Role of MJ National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Melvin Gray Jr. will join the National Tour Company of the four-time Tony Award-winning musical, MJ, alternating in the title role twice a week beginning in May. Learn more about the company here!. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo's PRIMA FACIE Film To Be Shopped at the Cannes Market
by Josh Sharpe
The film adaptation of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo, is headed to the Cannes Film Market, where the project will now be shopped to potential buyers.. (more...)
New Book Tells the Story of Mrs. Lovett From SWEENEY TODD
by Stephi Wild
A new book has been released that tells the story of Mrs. Lovett, the character from the musical Sweeney Todd. 'The Butcher's Daughter: The Hitherto Untold Story of Mrs. Lovett' by David Demchuk and Corinee Leigh Clark was released on May 6, 2025.. (more...)
2025 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. We have the full list here!. (more...)
New Musical From Rachel Chavkin & The Bengsons, and More Joins New York Theatre Workshop 2025/26 Season
by Stephi Wild
New York Theatre Workshop has announced its 2025/26 Season featuring three world premiere productions and a fourth offering for Spring 2026 that has yet to be announced.. (more...)
Video: JUST IN TIME Stars Demonstrate Hilarious Close Contact Singing on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
by Josh Sharpe
Following the 6 Tony nominations for Just in Time, stars Jonathan Groff and Gracie Lawrence visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the new hit musical. Watch the full interview, where they demonstrate their close contact singing with a rendition of 'Give My Regards to Broadway.'. (more...)
