Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 8, 2025

Some LES MISÉRABLES Cast Members Plan Boycott of Trump Appearance at Kennedy Center

by Joshua Wright

When President Donald Trump attends the Kennedy Center next month for a high-profile fundraiser and performance of Les Misérables, he won’t be seeing the full cast on stage.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to Launch North American Tour Fall 2026

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Maybe Happy Ending by Will Aronson and Hue Park will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Learn more about the tour and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Casey Likes & Lorna Courtney Will Lead HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Revival

by Michael Major

The Off-Broadway return of Heathers the Musical will be led by Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes. Courtney, known for her breakout performance in & Juliet, will play Veronica Sawyer, with Likes as J.D.. (more...)

Marla Mindelle & Constantine Rousouli to Return to TITANIQUE For Final Weeks

by Michael Major

Titanique creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli will return to the Off-Broadway musical for its final two weeks Off-Broadway. The newly-minted Olivier Award winners co-wrote the musical with Tye Blue.. (more...)

Melvin Gray Jr. to Alternate in Title Role of MJ National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Melvin Gray Jr. will join the National Tour Company of the four-time Tony Award-winning musical, MJ, alternating in the title role twice a week beginning in May. Learn more about the company here!. (more...)

Cynthia Erivo's PRIMA FACIE Film To Be Shopped at the Cannes Market

by Josh Sharpe

The film adaptation of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo, is headed to the Cannes Film Market, where the project will now be shopped to potential buyers.. (more...)

New Book Tells the Story of Mrs. Lovett From SWEENEY TODD

by Stephi Wild

A new book has been released that tells the story of Mrs. Lovett, the character from the musical Sweeney Todd. 'The Butcher's Daughter: The Hitherto Untold Story of Mrs. Lovett' by David Demchuk and Corinee Leigh Clark was released on May 6, 2025.. (more...)

2025 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Nominations

by Nicole Rosky

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. We have the full list here!. (more...)

New Musical From Rachel Chavkin & The Bengsons, and More Joins New York Theatre Workshop 2025/26 Season

by Stephi Wild

New York Theatre Workshop has announced its 2025/26 Season featuring three world premiere productions and a fourth offering for Spring 2026 that has yet to be announced.. (more...)

Video: JUST IN TIME Stars Demonstrate Hilarious Close Contact Singing on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

by Josh Sharpe

Following the 6 Tony nominations for Just in Time, stars Jonathan Groff and Gracie Lawrence visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the new hit musical. Watch the full interview, where they demonstrate their close contact singing with a rendition of 'Give My Regards to Broadway.'. (more...)

