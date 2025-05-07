Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2024-2025 season.

Awards will be presented in five competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Solo Performance, and Best Unique Theatrical Experience.

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to David Greenspan and Scott Morfee for their extraordinary contributions over many years. William Finn, Morgan Jenness, and Linda Lavin will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Helen Shaw, theatre critic and writer at The New Yorker.

The 2025 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Nominations & Honorees are:

BEST MUSICAL

All the World's a Stage

Drag the Musical

Forbidden Broadway

Music City

The Big Gay Jamboree

BEST PLAY

Becoming Eve

Here There Are Blueberries

Table 17

The Light and the Dark

The Welkin

BEST REVIVAL

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ceremonies in Dark Old Man

Ghosts

Hold On to Me Darling

Orlando

BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE

300 Paintings

Grandiloquent

Hold Me in the Water

I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Vanya

BEST UNIQUE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

Ain't Done Bad

Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now!

Mindplay

My First Ex-Husband

Odd Man Out

LEGEND OF OFF BROADWAY

David Greenspan

Scott Morfee

OFF BROADWAY HALL OF FAME

William Finn

Morgan Jenness

Linda Lavin

FRIEND OF OFF BROADWAY

Helen Shaw

ABOUT THE HONOREES:

David Greenspan is an Obie-winning playwright, performer, and singular voice in American theater. Known for his boundary-defying works like The Myopia, She Stoops to Comedy, and Go Back to Where You Are, Greenspan merges classical themes with experimental forms. A fixture at institutions like The Public Theater, Transport Group, and Target Margin, he continues to challenge conventions and explore queer identity, memory, and language through his theatrical storytelling.

Scott Morfee, the veteran Off-Broadway producer, has nurtured some of New York's most daring theatrical voices. As founder of Barrow Street Theatre, he produced one groundbreaking and critically acclaimed new play after another, from Killer Joe to Bug to Under the Lintel, to No Child…, together with thrilling contemporary revivals of Cymbeline and Our Town. His producing credits reflect a commitment to inventive and innovative storytelling that reminds us of what Off Broadway is for and what remarkable things it can do.

Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn’s deeply personal musicals redefined modern musical theater. Known for Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and A New Brain, his work examined illness, love, family, and identity with humor and heart. Finn’s melodic innovations and lyrical candor left a lasting imprint, and his contributions continue to influence generations of musical theater artists and audiences alike.

Morgan Jenness was a visionary dramaturg, literary manager, and advocate for social change through theater. She held influential roles at The Public Theater and New York Theatre Workshop and championed a wide range of playwrights, often focusing on underrepresented voices. Jenness approached dramaturgy as activism, blending political insight with deep artistic curiosity to support boundary-pushing new work across the American theater landscape.

Tony and Golden Globe-winning actress Linda Lavin brought warmth, complexity, and humor to every role she took on. She lit up the stage from her Off Broadway debut in Wet Paint in 1965, through a career that spanned an astonishing seven decades, delighting Off Broadway, Broadway, and television audiences each step of the way. She starred in the hit sitcom Alice and earned acclaim for her work in The Mad Show, Little Murders, Collected Stories, and Broadway Bound. She was loved and admired by audiences, critics, and artists alike, and her work has left an indelible mark on American theatre.

Helen Shaw is one of contemporary theater’s most insightful critics, known for her poetic and intellectually rigorous writing in The New Yorker, Vulture, and Artforum. Her reviews reflect a deep appreciation for both avant-garde innovation and traditional craft. With a gift for contextualizing work within a broader cultural conversation, Shaw has become a trusted voice who champions bold theatrical storytelling while holding the field to its highest artistic standards.

For more information about the Off Broadway Alliance and its programs, visit www.OffBroadwayAlliance.com and www.20at20.com