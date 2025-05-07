Video: JUST IN TIME Stars Demonstrate Hilarious Close Contact Singing on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following the 6 Tony nominations for Just in Time, stars Jonathan Groff and Gracie Lawrence visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the new hit musical. The musical, playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre, chronicles the life and career of singer Bobby Darin.

"It's very intimate," Lawrence said of the space, which has been transformed into a nightclub setting. She recalled a story from a recent performance in which, due to the proximity, an audience member reached out to touch Groff's shoulder. "Jonathan, like the consummate professional, [nodded to her] and went directly into the next line. And I was like, 'You're just going to leave me here with that?' I was laughing. Like, I couldn't even go on."

Lawrence plays singer Connie Francis in the show, and the duo often is required to perform in close contact with one another. "We've done this thing where we sing into each other's mouths not on purpose, but because the scene requires it," Lawrence explained. "And the hardest thing is not laughing because there are other people who are [so close.]" Watch the full interview, where they demonstrate their close singing with a rendition of "Give My Regards to Broadway."

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” The musical has been nominated for 6 Tony Awards.

Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.