Some LES MISÉRABLES Cast Members Plan Boycott of Trump Appearance at Kennedy Center

When President Donald Trump attends the Kennedy Center next month for a high-profile fundraiser and performance of Les Misérables, he won’t be seeing the full cast on stage.

Sources told CNN that 10 to 12 cast members of the current Les Misérables tour plan to sit out the June 11 show, the night of Trump’s scheduled attendance. Both principal and ensemble members are reportedly participating in the boycott after being offered the option to abstain from performing that evening.

The decision comes amid ongoing tensions between members of the performing arts community and the Trump-aligned leadership now overseeing the Kennedy Center. Shortly after taking office, Trump assumed the role of chairman at the Center following the appointment of new trustees, replacing previous appointees from Democratic administrations.

Earlier this year, Trump appointed Richard Grenell, a former diplomat and campaign ally, to serve as the Kennedy Center’s director. Since then, the Center has canceled some performances, including a tour of the children’s musical Finn, and several prominent artists and producers have withdrawn their involvement in response to the leadership changes.

Trump will be attending the Les Misérables performance the same night the Kennedy Center hosts a fundraiser, first reported by ABC News. A source familiar with the event confirmed to CNN, “We are definitely using the Les Mis opening as an opportunity” to boost the Center’s finances.

The Trump campaign previously used music from Les Misérables during rallies in 2016, prompting objections from the musical’s creators.

Artists including Issa Rae, Shonda Rhimes, and Ben Folds have cut ties with the Kennedy Center in recent months, citing disagreement with the Center’s new direction. Planned performances of Hamilton at the venue were also canceled following Trump’s takeover.

During a March visit, Trump publicly criticized Hamilton, stating, “I never liked Hamilton very much,” before adding, “We’re going to get some very good shows. The thing that does well are Broadway hits.”

In a February post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST,” adding, “RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!”

The June 11 performance of Les Misérables is scheduled to proceed with a modified cast.