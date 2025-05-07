New Book Tells the Story of Mrs. Lovett From SWEENEY TODD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new book has been released that tells the story of Mrs. Lovett, the character from the musical Sweeney Todd. "The Butcher's Daughter: The Hitherto Untold Story of Mrs. Lovett" by David Demchuk and Corinee Leigh Clark was released on May 6, 2025.

Published by Hell’s Hundred, the book is now available to purchase in hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook formats on Amazon and various other booksellers here.

About the Book

London, 1887: At the abandoned apartment of a missing young woman, a dossier of evidence is collected, ordered chronologically, and sent to the Chief Inspector of the London Metropolitan Police. It contains a frightening correspondence between an inquisitive journalist, Miss Emily Gibson, and the woman Gibson thinks may be the infamous Mrs. Lovett—Sweeney Todd’s accomplice, “a wicked woman” who baked men into pies and sold them in her pie shop on Fleet Street. The talk of London Town—even decades after her horrendous misdeeds.

As the woman relays the harrowing account of her life in the unruly and perilous streets of Victorian London, her missives unlock an intricate mystery that brings Miss Gibson closer to the truth, even as that truth may cost her everything. A hair-raising and breathtaking novel for fans of Sarah Waters and Gregory Maguire, The Butcher’s Daughter is an irresistible literary thriller that draws richly from historical sources and shines new light on the woman behind the counter of the most disreputable pie shop ever known.

About the Authors

David Demchuk’s debut, The Bone Mother, was nominated for the Giller Prize, the Amazon First Novel Award, the Toronto Book Award, the Kobzar Book Award and a Shirley Jackson Award, and won the 2018 Sunburst Award for Best Novel. RED X was listed as a CBC Books pick for Best Canadian Fiction of the Year, and a New York Public Library Best Book of 2021. He now lives with his husband in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Corinne Leigh Clark’s gothic heart loves shadowy stories about Victorian London. In 2018, an excerpt from her manuscript-in-progress set in the slums of 19th-century London won a PRH Canada Student Award for Fiction. She is a graduate of the University of Toronto’s School of Continuing Education. She lives with her husband in southern Ontario, Canada.