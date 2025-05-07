New Musical From Rachel Chavkin & The Bengsons, and More Joins New York Theatre Workshop 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Theatre Workshop has announced its 2025/26 Season featuring three world premiere productions and a fourth offering for Spring 2026 that has yet to be announced. The season will include a new musical from Rachel Chavkin and The Bengsons. Plus, casting has been set for the previously announced production of Saturday Church!

“This season we are thrilled to give audacious artists the boldest possible canvas to debut world premiere productions,” said NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. “Whether it’s an exhilarating musical about queer youth, ballroom and the places we call home, a raucous reinvention of a classic comedy, or a deeply felt musical meditation on the depths of the human spirit during unspeakable moments, this season reflects who we are now while visioning pathways for who we can become.”

The 2025/26 season begins in Fall 2025 with the world premiere of the new musical Saturday Church, directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), featuring a book by Emmy Award nominee Damon Cardasis (She Came to Me) & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee Sia (“Chandelier,” This Is Acting, 1000 Forms of Fear), additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon (Black Girl Magic), and additional lyrics by Damon Cardasis and James Ijames. The cast of Saturday Church will include “The Voice” 2025 Contender Bryson Battle, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square), and Golden Globe Award winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”).

The season continues in Fall/Winter 2025 with the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo), directed Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson (Fairview).

In Winter 2026, NYTW will present the world premiere of the new musical My Joy Is Heavy by Obie Award winners and NYTW Usual Suspects The Bengsons (Hundred Days), directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) and choreographed by Princess Grace Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Steph Paul (How to Defend Yourself).

A fourth offering for Spring 2026 will round out the season with space for intimate work that explores the elemental connection between performer, audience and our times. Full details will be announced at a later date.

Details regarding the 2025/26 season are as follows:

SATURDAY CHURCH

Book by Damon Cardasis & James Ijames

Music & Lyrics by Sia

Additional Music by Honey Dijon

Additional Lyrics by Damon Cardasis & James Ijames

Directed by Whitney White

Choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie

Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Jason Michael Webb & Luke Solomon

Conceived for the stage and based on the Spring Pictures film written and directed by Damon Cardasis

Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest acolyte at his aunt’s church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a thrilling sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between these two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family, faith and identity as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness. This new musical captures the exhilaration of the ballroom scene and the profound power of faith, with a score that soars from the transcendence of gospel to the liberating vibrations of house music. Saturday Church boldly asks, “is faith only for the Holy?” and, more importantly, “are there any queens in the house?!!!!”

The cast of Saturday Church will include "The Voice" 2025 Contender Bryson Battle, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square), and Golden Globe Award winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez ("Pose").

Directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Saturday Church features a book by Emmy Award nominee Damon Cardasis (She Came to Me) & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee Sia (“Chandelier,” This Is Acting, 1000 Forms of Fear), additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon (Black Girl Magic), and additional lyrics by Damon Cardasis & James Ijames

Saturday Church will feature music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Special Tony Award Recipient Jason Michael Webb (MJ The Musical) and Grammy Award winner Luke Solomon (Beyonce’s Renaissance) and choreography by Obie Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham). It is conceived for the stage and based on the Spring Pictures film of the same name, written and directed by Cardasis.

Saturday Church will feature scenic design by David Zinn (Stereophonic), costume design by Qween Jean (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), lighting design by Adam Honoré (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Hell’s Kitchen). Music direction is by Deah Love Harriot (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf), with music production by Grammy Award winner Chris Penny (Beyonce’s Renaissance). Casting is by Nicholas Petrovich and Erica Hart. Jhanaë K-C Bonnick will serve as the Stage Manager.

Saturday Church is produced by special arrangement with Tim Levy and Cindy Tolan.

TARTUFFE

Written by Molière

In a new version by Lucas Hnath

Directed by Sarah Benson

Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out.

Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo; A Doll’s House, Part 2) and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Teeth, Fairview) conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery.

MY JOY IS HEAVY

Created and Performed by The Bengsons

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Choreographed by Steph Paul

A transcendent musical memoir.

My Joy is Heavy by Obie-winning duo & NYTW Usual Suspects The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Keep Going Songs) is a deeply personal portrait of a young family yearning for connection amidst the loss of a pregnancy in rural isolation. Surrounded by snow and wrapped in loneliness, they uncover the unexpected joys and humor that can emerge in the wake of loss. Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) directs with choreography by Princess Grace Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Steph Paul (How to Defend Yourself).

My Joy is Heavy was originally commissioned by Arena Stage (Washington, DC).

A fourth offering for Spring 2026 will round out the season with space for intimate work that explores the elemental connection between performer, audience and our times. Full details will be announced at a later date.

Performance schedules, additional casting and full creative teams will be announced at a later date.