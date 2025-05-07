Casey Likes & Lorna Courtney Will Lead HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Revival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Off-Broadway return of Heathers the Musical will be led by Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes. Courtney, known for her breakout performance in & Juliet, will play Veronica Sawyer, with Likes as J.D. The fan-favorite musical's highly-anticipated return to New World Stages will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage 1.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, Heathers the Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the record-breaking UK production.

Likes is best known for his back to back leading roles on Broadway as William Miller in Almost Famous the Musical and currently as Marty McFly in Back to the Future the Musical. At the age of 17, Likes won the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Award for 'Best Lead Male' and was a finalist in the 2019 High School Musical Theatre Awards, AKA The Jimmy Awards.

Lorna Courtney originated and starred as ‘Juliet’ in the hit Broadway musical & Juliet, where she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress, became a YoungArts Jazz Voice Finalist, and won a Clive Barnes Theatre Award.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes that will be heard in New York for the first time. Heathers the Musical has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers the Musical won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers the Musical has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of ringleader Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 200 productions worldwide.

Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks. General management for Heathers the Musical is by Pemberley Productions.