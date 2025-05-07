Melvin Gray Jr. to Alternate in Title Role of MJ National Tour

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club has officially arrived on Broadway. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.