Melvin Gray Jr. to Alternate in Title Role of MJ National Tour

Melvin Gray Jr. will begin performances on May 19.
Melvin Gray Jr. will join the National Tour Company of the four-time Tony Award-winning musical, MJ, alternating in the title role twice a week beginning May 19. Jordan Markus continues to lead the National Tour Company as ‘MJ.’
Also beginning May 19, Bryce A. Holmes, currently playing ‘Little Marlon,’ will take over the role of ‘Little Michael.’ Austin Rankin will join the National Tour, direct from the Broadway Company, and assume the role of ‘Little Marlon.’
He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, has a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.
