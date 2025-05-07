Marla Mindelle & Constantine Rousouli to Return to TITANIQUE For Final Weeks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Titanique co-creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli will return to the cast for the final month of the show’s run in New York City. The newly-minted Olivier Award winners co-wrote the musical with Tye Blue, first opening it Off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater. Mindelle returns as Celine Dion, with Rousouli as Jack Dawson beginning Tuesday June 3, and play through the conclusion of the show’s Off-Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square – now set for Sunday, June 29, reflecting an additional two weeks due to popular demand.

Rousouli announced the news on Wednesday's episode of Las Culturistas, the beloved podcast hosted by Titanique superfans Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

"Marla Mindelle and I will be coming back into the show for the final two weeks. And if we sell out lots and lots of tickets, maybe we'll pull a Phantom of the Opera and extend another six months," he joked.

Titanique currently stars Amber Ardolino (A Beautiful Noise, Hamilton) in the role of Céline Dion, opposite Grammy nominee & winner of NBC’s “The Voice” Cassadee Pope as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Screen Actors Guild nominee Max Jenkins (“Dead To Me,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) as Jack Dawson, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria (POTUS, “Orange is the New Black”) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Drama League Award nominee Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Newsies) as Victor Garber/Luigi, Drama Desk Award nominee Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Theatre World Award winner Callum Francis (Kinky Boots, Phantom) as Cal, and Broadway favorite Kyle Ramar Freeman (The Wiz, A Strange Loop) as The Iceberg, alongside Jamir Brown, Rae Davenport, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter and Cassidy Stoner. Ardolino and Jenkins will play their final performances on Sunday, June 1.

Keenan-Bolger will play his final performance on May 11, and Lea DeLaria and Lisa Howard play their final performances on May 25; with Brad Greer, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Drew Droege returning to the roles of Victor, Molly and Ruth, respectively.

After eight extensions, the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique – the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The comedy will complete its run of 1,221 performances on its third anniversary, at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.