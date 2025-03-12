Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 12, 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

This Week's Call Sheet:

Tuesday, March 11
Boop! the Musical begins previews on Broadway
Smash begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, March 12
Good Night, and Good Luck begins previews on Broadway

2025 Broadway Spring Preview
Spring has sprung and with it comes the second half of the 2024/25 Broadway season, with many new productions set to arrive in the coming months! BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a special first look at all of them. Check out exclusive previews of the shows of the season with BroadwayWorld's 2025 Spring Preview! Presented by BOOP the Musical!


 

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/9/25 - OTHELLO Again Takes the Top Spot
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/9/2025.. (more...)


 

Photos: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Opens Off-Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
The new musical, The Jonathan Larson Project, is open now at at the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway. Check out photos from opening night here and learn more about the show!. (more...)

Photo: New Look at Orville Peck as the Emcee in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
by Michael Major
See a new look at Orville Peck as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. The photo cuts off Peck's eyes, not yet making it clear if the country music singer will don one of his classic masks for his performance.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of SMASH, Now In Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The musical Smash, inspired by the hit NBC television series, is in previews now! Meet the cast here!. (more...

Beau Coddou and Dylan Patterson Join the Cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Beau Coddou and Dylan Patterson will alternate the role of 10-year old Brendan Hutchinson in DRAG: The Musical beginning next week. Learn more about them here!. (more...)

Lea Michele to Launch Spring Tour Featuring GLEE Songs, Broadway Classics and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lea Michele is hitting the road on a national tour this May. Following a sold-out engagement at Carnegie Hall, Michele is set to perform a series of intimate concerts. Learn more about the concert dates!. (more...)

OTHELLO Breaks Record For Top-Grossing Play in Broadway History
by Stephi Wild
Othello, now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, has broken the record for top-grossing play in Broadway history with a gross of $2,818,297.00 for eight performances.. (more...)

Review Roundup: GHOSTS at Lincoln Center Theater
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and direction by Jack O’Brien, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. Find out what the critics are saying!. (more...)

Video: Norway Production of WICKED is First to Include Movie Version of Popular
by Joshua Wright
The non-replica production of Wicked in Oslo, Norway is the first production of stage show to include material created for the film. In an all new clip, Glinda (played by Alexandra Rotan) sings the alternate ending for 'Popular' written by Stephen Schwartz for Ariana Grande.. (more...

