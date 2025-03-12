Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 12, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Tuesday, March 11

Boop! the Musical begins previews on Broadway

Smash begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, March 12

Good Night, and Good Luck begins previews on Broadway

2025 Broadway Spring Preview

Photos: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Opens Off-Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

The new musical, The Jonathan Larson Project, is open now at at the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway. Check out photos from opening night here and learn more about the show!. (more...)

Photo: New Look at Orville Peck as the Emcee in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

by Michael Major

See a new look at Orville Peck as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. The photo cuts off Peck's eyes, not yet making it clear if the country music singer will don one of his classic masks for his performance.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of SMASH, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The musical Smash, inspired by the hit NBC television series, is in previews now! Meet the cast here!. (more...)

Beau Coddou and Dylan Patterson Join the Cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Beau Coddou and Dylan Patterson will alternate the role of 10-year old Brendan Hutchinson in DRAG: The Musical beginning next week. Learn more about them here!. (more...)

Lea Michele to Launch Spring Tour Featuring GLEE Songs, Broadway Classics and More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lea Michele is hitting the road on a national tour this May. Following a sold-out engagement at Carnegie Hall, Michele is set to perform a series of intimate concerts. Learn more about the concert dates!. (more...)

OTHELLO Breaks Record For Top-Grossing Play in Broadway History

by Stephi Wild

Othello, now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, has broken the record for top-grossing play in Broadway history with a gross of $2,818,297.00 for eight performances.. (more...)

Review Roundup: GHOSTS at Lincoln Center Theater

by Stephi Wild

Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and direction by Jack O’Brien, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. Find out what the critics are saying!. (more...)

Video: Norway Production of WICKED is First to Include Movie Version of Popular

by Joshua Wright

The non-replica production of Wicked in Oslo, Norway is the first production of stage show to include material created for the film. In an all new clip, Glinda (played by Alexandra Rotan) sings the alternate ending for 'Popular' written by Stephen Schwartz for Ariana Grande.. (more...)

