Photos: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Opens Off-Broadway

The production is running now for a 16 week limited engagement at The Orpheum Theatre.
The new musical, The Jonathan Larson Project, is open now at at the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway. The musical dives deep into previously unreleased material from the late, great musical theatre icon. Check out photos from opening night below!
The musical is a world premiere that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996.
The new musical stars Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam, with Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Standbys.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
