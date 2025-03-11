News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Opens Off-Broadway

The production is running now for a 16 week limited engagement at The Orpheum Theatre.

By: Mar. 11, 2025
The new musical, The Jonathan Larson Project, is open now at at the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway. The musical dives deep into previously unreleased material from the late, great musical theatre icon. Check out photos from opening night below!

The musical is a world premiere that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996.

The new musical stars Adam Chanler-BeratTaylor Iman JonesLauren MarcusAndy Mientus, and Jason Tam, with Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Standbys.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Andy Mientus, Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus and Jason Tam

Andy Mientus, Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus and Jason Tam

Jason Tam, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Andy Mientus and Jessie Hooker-Bailey

Jason Tam, Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones and Andy Mientus

Jason Tam, Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones and Andy Mientus

Jason Tam, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Andy Mientus, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, John Simpkins, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Byron Easley, Steven Baruch, Marc Routh, Tom ViertelRichard Frankel and Company

Producers Steven Baruch, Marc Routh, Tom Viertel and Richard Frankel

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus

Jason Tam

Jason Tam

Taylor Iman Jones

Taylor Iman Jones

Adam Chanler-Berat

Adam Chanler-Berat

Andy Mientus

Andy Mientus

Jason Tam and Andy Mientus

John Simpkins and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Jessie Hooker-Bailey

Jessie Hooker-Bailey

Gilbert L. Bailey II

Gilbert L. Bailey II

John Simpkins and Byron Easley

Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-Bailey

Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus

Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus

Cynthia Meng

Anthony Rapp

Julie Larson and sons

Victoria Leacock Hoffman

Ana Nogueira and Nick Blaemire

Adam Kantor and Nick Blaemire

Raul Esparza

Roger Bart and Raul Esparza

Tyler Lain

Danny Kornfeld
Roger Bart

Alyse Alan Louis and Eric William Morris

Javier Munoz

Will Roland and Joe Iconis

Julie Larson

Tom Kitt and Joe Iconis

Michael Arden

Will Roland

Tom Kitt and Julie Larson

Fredi Walker

Charlie Rosen

Andy Mientus and his Mom

Michael Arden and Andy Mientus

Lauren Marcus and her Dad

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Adam Chanler-Berat and Parents

Kyle Beltran, Adam Chanler-Berat and Danny Kornfeld

Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat

Victoria Leacock Hoffman and Anthony Rapp

Adam Kantor, Nick Blaemire and Victoria Leacock Hoffman

Jason Tam, Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones and Andy Mientus

Signage at The Orpheum Theatre

Andy Mientus, Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus and Jason Tam


