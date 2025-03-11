Video: Norway Production of WICKED is First to Include Movie Version of Popular

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The non-replica production of Wicked in Oslo, Norway is the first production of stage show to include material created for the film. In an all new clip, Glinda (played by Alexandra Rotan) sings the alternate ending for 'Popular' written by Stephen Schwartz for Ariana Grande. Back in November, Stephen Schwartz said that the new ending might find its way into the stage show.

"When I came in with this new ending, [Ariana Grande] was at first hesitant," Schwartz explained. "I said, 'If I thought of this [ending] then, I would have done it.' That's the one that, I think, might find its way back into the stage musical."

This new production, which marks the Norwegian premiere of the musical, is currently running at Folketeateret. This staging features an original design, distinct from the original production, and is performed in Norwegian.

The cast includes Alexandra Rotan (Glinda), Sanne Kvitnes (Elphaba), Thomas Brasel (Fiyero), Siren Jørgensen (Madame Morrible), Frode Winther (The Wizard), Benjamin Hiley (Boq), Katarina Lund (Nessarose/Ensemble), Pål Jensen (Dr. Dillamond/Ensemble), and Simon Söderlund (Chistery/Ensemble).

The ensemble includes Elise Berg-Hansen, Mathilda Bonnevier, Benjamin Windborg, Lars Helge Trondsen, Aurora Itland, Sindre Bjørke Høyang, Cornelia Børnick, Alexander Langset, Ola Magnus Gjermshus, Lovisa Lindberg Lekfalk (Swing), and Søren Mørkrid Thøgersen (Swing).