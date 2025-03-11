News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

OTHELLO Breaks Record For Top-Grossing Play in Broadway History

The production grossed $2,818,297.00 for its second week of previews.

By: Mar. 11, 2025

Othello, now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, has broken the record for top-grossing play in Broadway history with a gross of $2,818,297.00 for eight performances. The previous record was held by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child which grossed $2,718,488 for the week ending Dec 31, 2023. 

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Othello will open Sunday, March 23 for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 8 only at the Barrymore Theatre.

Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as 'Othello', the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays 'Iago,' the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago's relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

The cast aslo includes Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as 'Cassio', Anthony Michael Lopez as 'Roderigo', Daniel Pearce as 'Brabantio', Kimber Elayne Sprawl as 'Emilia', Neal Bledsoe as 'The Duke of Venice', Julee Cerda as 'Bianca', Ezra Knight as 'Montano', Gene Gillette as 'Gratiano', Rob Heaps as 'Ludovico', ensemble members William ConnellTy FanningBen GraneyDaniel ReeceChristina SajousGreg Wood, and swing Abiola Obatolu.


Videos