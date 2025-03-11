OTHELLO Breaks Record For Top-Grossing Play in Broadway History

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Othello, now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, has broken the record for top-grossing play in Broadway history with a gross of $2,818,297.00 for eight performances. The previous record was held by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child which grossed $2,718,488 for the week ending Dec 31, 2023.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Othello will open Sunday, March 23 for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 8 only at the Barrymore Theatre.

Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as 'Othello', the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays 'Iago,' the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago's relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.