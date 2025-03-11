Lea Michele to Launch Spring Tour Featuring GLEE Songs, Broadway Classics and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lea Michele is hitting the road on a national tour this May. Following a sold-out engagement at Carnegie Hall, Michele is set to perform a series of intimate concerts where she will showcase a blend of Broadway classics, fan favorites from Glee, songs from her studio albums, and surprise songs each night.

Exclusive Presale for Lea Michele newsletter subscribers begins Wednesday, March 12 at 10:00AM local. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday March 14 at 10:00AM local.

Following her performance at Carnegie Hall, Lea Michele is now bringing that same energy and passion to audiences across the country. Throughout the tour, fans will be taken on a musical journey through Michele’s extraordinary career— from her early beginnings at age 8 starring as Cosette in Les Miserables to her iconic roles on stage and screen.

“After spending the past few months at home with my family and celebrating the joy of becoming a mother of two, I’m so excited to get back on the stage and perform live,” says Michele. “It will be an amazing night revisiting my time on Glee, singing songs from Funny Girl, and telling stories along the way.”

Highlights will include selections from Les Misérables, Spring Awakening, Glee and her return to Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

Lea Michele LIVE Tour Dates

﻿

Monday, May 5th

Durham, NC - DPAC

Tuesday, May 6th

Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, May 8th

Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Thursday, May 29th

Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim

Friday, May 30th

Palm Desert, CA- McCallum Theatre

Wednesday, June 25th

Washington DC - Warner Theatre

Thursday, June 26th

Englewood, NJ – bergenPAC

Saturday, June 28th

Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino



About Lea Michele: