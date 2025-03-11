Lea Michele to Launch Spring Tour Featuring GLEE Songs, Broadway Classics and More

The tour will visit Durham, NC; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL and more.
Lea Michele is hitting the road on a national tour this May. Following a sold-out engagement at Carnegie Hall, Michele is set to perform a series of intimate concerts where she will showcase a blend of Broadway classics, fan favorites from Glee, songs from her studio albums, and surprise songs each night.
Exclusive Presale for Lea Michele newsletter subscribers begins Wednesday, March 12 at 10:00AM local. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday March 14 at 10:00AM local.
Following her performance at Carnegie Hall, Lea Michele is now bringing that same energy and passion to audiences across the country. Throughout the tour, fans will be taken on a musical journey through Michele’s extraordinary career— from her early beginnings at age 8 starring as Cosette in Les Miserables to her iconic roles on stage and screen.
“After spending the past few months at home with my family and celebrating the joy of becoming a mother of two, I’m so excited to get back on the stage and perform live,” says Michele. “It will be an amazing night revisiting my time on Glee, singing songs from Funny Girl, and telling stories along the way.”
Highlights will include selections from Les Misérables, Spring Awakening, Glee and her return to Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Durham, NC - DPAC
Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim
Palm Desert, CA- McCallum Theatre
Washington DC - Warner Theatre
Englewood, NJ – bergenPAC
Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for her iconic role as “Rachel Berry” on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series Glee. In 2010, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy.
From September 2022 to September 2023, Michele took on her dream role, starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Her performance earned rave reviews and broke multiple box office records. Her success in this role led to her inclusion in Time 100’s Most Influential People of 2023. Michele also performed at the Time 100 Gala, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2023 Tony Awards, where she performed the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade”. In October 2023, Michele made her Carnegie Hall debut, selling out the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City as she performed some of her most beloved songs.
Michele’s Broadway journey began at age 8 as “Young Cosette” in Les Misérables. She has since shared the stage with Broadway legends like Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime and Alfred Molina in the 20th-anniversary production of Fiddler on the Roof. Her performance as “Wendla” in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.
Beyond acting, Michele’s passion for music has defined her career. She has performed for the President and at the Super Bowl, released four albums, and toured worldwide.
In 2014, Michele became a bestselling author with her debut book, Brunette Ambition, followed by You First the next year. With over 10 million social media followers, she is also a prominent figure in fashion, beauty, and wellness.
