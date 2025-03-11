Review Roundup: GHOSTS at Lincoln Center Theater

Last night, Monday, March 10,Â Lincoln Center TheaterÂ celebrated the opening night of Ibsenâ€™s GhostsGhosts, featuring a new version by Mark Oâ€™Rowe and direction by Jack Oâ€™Brien, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. Find out what the critics are saying!

Â

GhostsGhosts featuresÂ Ella BeattyÂ as Regina,Â Billy CrudupÂ as Pastor Manders,Â Levon HawkeÂ as Oswald,Â Hamish LinklaterÂ as Engstrand andÂ Lily RabeÂ as Helena Alving. The production sets byÂ John LeeÂ Beatty, costumes byÂ Jess Goldstein, lighting byÂ Japhy Weideman, sound byÂ Mark BennettÂ andÂ Scott Lehrer, and original music byÂ Mark Bennett.Â Chris De CamillisÂ will be the Stage Manager.

After several years abroad, Helena Alvingâ€™s (Lily Rabe) son, Oswald (Levon Hawke), has returned home. He carries with him a terrifying secret. Ibsenâ€™sÂ GhostsÂ is a devastating moral thriller in which ideas of love, duty and family are mercilessly put to the test. This new version, written by one of Irelandâ€™s leading playwrights, Mark Oâ€™Rowe, and directed by Jack Oâ€™Brien, grabs you by the throat from the outset and refuses to let go â€“ all the way to its electrifying climax.

Jesse Green, Ghosts-review-rabe-linklater-crudup-beatty.html" target="_new">The New York Times: Distasteful though that is, itâ€™s good drama, and 'Ghosts' remains a provocative, engrossing work, to which Oâ€™Brienâ€™s production does justice. It also does justice to the idea of provocative, engrossing work in the first place. 'Ghosts' is the 14th and presumably final collaboration between Oâ€™Brien and AndrÃ© Bishop, Lincoln Center Theaterâ€™s producing artistic director, who is stepping down at the end of this season after 33 years with the company. Their notable productions of Hellman, Stoppard, Shakespeare and others have earned them this warm valedictory moment. And yet not totally valedictory. As 'Ghosts' demonstrates, menâ€™s imprints do not fade so easily. And nothing is ever as haunted as a stage.

Sara Holdren, Ghosts-obrien-lincoln-center-hawke-linklater-crudup.html" target="_new">Variety: Jack Oâ€™Brienâ€™s new attempt on Ibsenâ€™s reviled andâ€”eventuallyâ€”revered truth-bomb doesnâ€™t so much answer that question as sub it out for another less interesting one: What happens if you put a bunch of famous people in the show and, for the majority of its 110 minutes, play it pretty straight? In a streamlined, surprisingly low-key new translation by the Irish playwright Mark Oâ€™Rowe, this Ghosts doesnâ€™t exactly founder, but it doesnâ€™t haunt or horrify either. It feels stuck between times and impulses: 1880s Norway or now? Stylized or not? Unashamedly tragic or vaguely ironic?

Robert Hofler, Ghosts-off-broadway-review-billy-crudup-lily-rabe/" target="_new">The Wrap: Of course, this all-or-nothing approach only works if you have great actors, and Oâ€™Brien has assembled the best ensemble now performing on the New York stage. What is especially satisfying is that Billy Crudup and Lily Rabe are that unique mix of oil and water that produces combustible moments on stage. Crudupâ€™s Pastor Manders is a busy, petty man who changes his moral convictions faster than a Republican senator. Where Crudup is giftedly mannered, Rabe takes the opposite approach to portray Helena Alving, a woman who has dedicated her life to protecting a son, Oswald (Levon Hawke), from a dissolute husband, the deceased Captain Alving. Rabe turns Helena into the dramaâ€™s black hole. Her every utterance, glance, and gesture is a master class in minimalism. Yet, her gravitas sucks the other charactersâ€™ life force into her quietly, fiercely swirling orbit.

Juan A. Ramirez, Ghosts-the-great-privation-review" target="_new">Theatrely : Oâ€™Roweâ€™s translation minimizes talk of syphilis and scandal, focusing instead on the charactersâ€™ interpersonal dynamics, which are solid but unremarkable without the prurience coursing through the workâ€™s venereal veins. Sex might have been more scandalous in 1881, when the playâ€™s publication nearly ruined Ibsenâ€™s career, but eschewing it outright seems a misguided attempt to honor his larger intention of skewering bourgeois morality. Despite the fine performances from the cast, Jack Oâ€™Brienâ€™s production never provides a reason as to why we should be eavesdropping on this particular family.

Charles Isherwood, Ghosts-review-lincoln-centers-streamlined-spectral-ibsen-26ac0678" target="_new">The Wall Street Journal: The cast is deluxe for an off-Broadway production. Billy Crudup portrays Pastor Manders, the estranged friend of Mrs. Alving who as the play begins has come to make a rare visit to her estate, bringing documents that need to be signed before the opening of the orphanage Mrs. Alving is funding. Mr. Crudupâ€™s handsome magnetism and the casual warmth he brings to the role are distinct assets, making Mrs. Alvingâ€™s fondness for him credibleâ€”the fondness might once have led to something moreâ€”despite his frequent retreats into pious sternness or shock when he takes stock of her radical reading tastes.

Roma Torre, Ghosts-ibsens-wounded-spirits-still-live-within-us/" target="_new">New York Stage Review: Mark Oâ€™Rowe does fine work, honoring the authorâ€™s intent while subtly framing the words in contemporary vernacular. Jack Oâ€™Brien helms the entire production with tremendous economy and restraint. With the exception of Japhy Weidemanâ€™s gorgeous blue-hued, rain-soaked lighting, this is not a technically showy production. The creative team wisely focused their collaborative efforts on the powerful text.

Caroline Cao, Ghosts-off-broadway-review-lily-rabe-billy-crudup" target="_new">New York Theatre Guide: Ghosts ask how deep you can bury unpleasant truths before they fester into â€”perhaps fatalist â€” despair. How much does holding back a family secret make you an accomplice to your and your loved onesâ€™ misery? Unfortunately, Ghosts struggles to sink hooks into those questions, even as it crawls toward its chilling, inconclusive end.

Nicole Serratore, Ghosts-at-lincoln-center-theater/" target="_new">Exeunt: Oâ€™Roweâ€™s adaptation is sharp and clarifying. He cuts down some of Ibsenâ€™s verbiage but it never sounds overly contemporary. He shaves away some of the one-the-nose-ness and excess from Ibsen. He lets the actors and performances fill in where Ibsen might explain.