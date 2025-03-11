Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/9/25 - OTHELLO Again Takes the Top Spot

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/9/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: PURPOSE is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 3/17. You can get a behind-the-scenes look at the production HERE!

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is in previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/19. OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Golden and opens on 3/20.

OTHELLO is in previews at the Barrymore and opens on 3/23. For the second week in a row, OTHELLO has taken the top spot as highest-grossing show, dethroning WICKED which reigned supreme since late September 2024.

The matinee of THE LION KING on Weds. 3/5 was a TDF Introduction to Theatre performance/buyout. Kids' Night on Broadway took place this week, with 18 participating shows.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (11.6%), THE GREAT GATSBY (11%), CHICAGO (10.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (9.9%), HELL'S KITCHEN (9.6%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (9.1%), OH, MARY! (6.7%), THE LION KING (4.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (4.6%), DEATH BECOMES HER (4.3%), HADESTOWN (4.1%), HAMILTON (3.5%), ALADDIN (2.6%), SUNSET BLVD. (2.1%), & JULIET (1.6%), MJ (1.6%), GYPSY (1.6%), REDWOOD (1.5%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (1.2%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (1%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.6%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (0.5%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: PURPOSE (-0.4%),

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 236,448 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,328,355. The average ticket price was $119.81.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.35%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.80% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.81 is up $1.67 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

OTHELLO: $2,818,297

WICKED: $2,435,631

HAMILTON: $1,683,580

THE LION KING: $1,543,557

THE OUTSIDERS: $1,306,482





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PURPOSE ($328,752), CHICAGO ($542,149), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($606,652), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($719,206), HADESTOWN ($727,975)



Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OTHELLO: $181,139

THE GREAT GATSBY: $159,422

MJ: $146,349

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $142,900

HELL'S KITCHEN: $132,042





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

REDWOOD ($-36,146), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($-4,658), GYPSY ($1,966), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($8,456), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ($15,092)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $338.09

WICKED: $158.08

HAMILTON: $158.01

THE OUTSIDERS: $156.75

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $135.04





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PURPOSE ($75.38), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($84.48), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($88.69), ALADDIN ($89.99), CHICAGO ($90.68)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.7%

HAMILTON: 100.6%

WICKED: 100%

OTHELLO: 100%

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (69.2%), GYPSY (79%), HELL'S KITCHEN (84.4%), REDWOOD (84.8%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (85%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1514

THE GREAT GATSBY: 1298

HELL'S KITCHEN: 1128

OTHELLO: 1049

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 1026





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week





That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..