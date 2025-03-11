Beau Coddou and Dylan Patterson Join the Cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beau Coddou and Dylan Patterson will alternate the role of 10-year old Brendan Hutchinson in Drag: The Musical beginning next week. The new cast members will join starting Monday, March 17. Both will be making their Off-Broadway debut.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, Drag: The Musical opened on October 21, 2024. Featuring a book and music by Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, this glamorous and campy spectacle brings a tale of fashion, family, and forgiveness to the stage.

The cast currently features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Tamika Lawrence as Dixie Coxworth, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, and Adam Pascal as the straight man Tom Hutchinson.

The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr, and Adrian Villegas.

In Drag: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.

The band for Drag: The Musical features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Brad Babinski (bass), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Max Wagner (guitar) and Jasmin Guevara (drums).

Jennifer Rogers serves as Production Stage Manager and Matthew Hermann is Assistant Stage Manager. The design team includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design), Marco Marco (costume design), Adam Honore (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Aurora Sexton (makeup design). Casting is by RBT Casting, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.

About Beau Coddou

Beau is so excited to make his Off-Broadway debut! Theatre: Grease (Rhodes&Rhodes); Shrek (A. Good Show Productions), The Adams Family (Thibodaux Playhouse), Oliver (Lorna N Company), A Christmas Story (Rivertown Theaters), Matilda (A. Good Show Productions), The Lion King (A. Good Show Productions and Thibodaux Playhouse), School of Rock (Rhodes&Rhodes), and Beetlejuice (A. Good Show Productions). Special thanks to his entire team: Kathy Bridges with Bridges Entertainment, The Osbrink Agency, Celeste Hart with Creating U, DJ Rhodes with D. Rhodes Voice Studio, and Amy Good with A. Good Show Productions, and Mrs. Lorna. Beau is so grateful for his family for allowing him to be everything that he wants to be! @beau_coddou

About Dylan Patterson