Meet the Cast of SMASH, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Robyn Hurder - Ivy Robyn is best known for her Tony Nominated performance of Nini in original Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and her dynamic portrayal of Cassie in the 75th Anniversary New York City Center Gala Production of A Chorus Line. Most recently, Robyn led the Broadway cast of Chicago as Velma Kelly. Other Original Broadway/Revival Casts: A Beautiful Noise (as Marcia Murphey, Drama Desk Nomination, Chita Award Winner), Nice Work If You Can Get It (as Jeanie Muldoon), Grease (as Marty), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (as Violet). NYCC Encores: The New Yorkers (as Lola McGee), Paint Your Wagon (as Cherry Jourdell). National Tours: A Chorus Line (as Cassie) and Starlight Express (as Pearl). Selected Regional: 5th Avenue Theatre: Kiss Me Kate (as Lois/Bianca, Gregory Award Nomination), Drury Lane: Crazy For You (as Polly Baker), Shakespeare Theatre Company: Kiss Me Kate (as Lois/Bianca, Helen Hayes Award Winner, Emily Battis Award for Excellence in Acting Recipient). Film/TV: “The Equalizer” (CBS), “Fosse/Verdon” (FX). Management: The Rosenzweig Group.

Brooks Ashmanskas - Nigel Two-time Tony Award nominee, Brooks Ashmanskas has appeared on Broadway in Once Upon A Mattress, The Prom (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League nominations), Sunday In The Park With George, Shuffle Along, Something Rotten, Bullets Over Broadway, Promises, Promises, Present Laughter, The Ritz, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), The Producers, Gypsy, Little Me, Dream and How To Succeed. He has appeared in multiple Off-Broadway productions including Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s WiseGuys, Jonathan Marc Sherman’s Clive, Neil Simon’s London Suite, Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World and New York City Opera’s Candide directed by Hal Prince, and has been seen in regional theaters across the country from Los Angeles to Boston, Atlanta to Washington D.C. Brooks can be seen as Stanley James in the Showtime series UnCoupled and heard as the voice of Gore Vidal in Ethan Hawke’s The Last Movie Stars on MAX. Other recent television appearances include The Good Lord Bird (Showtime), Tales Of The City (Netflix), I Love You More (Amazon) and as Judge Greg Brochard in both The Good Wife and The Good Fight (CBS). On film he was in Nora Ephron’s Julie and Julia, can be seen in Tim Federle’s recent feature Better Nate Than Ever, William Parker’s Atrabilous, and Richard LaGravanese’s A Family Affair.

Krysta Rodriguez - Tracy Fans of NBC’s “Smash” may remember her as the high-flying diva Ana Vargas in the original television series. Krysta starred as Cinderella in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods and in The Collaboration for Manhattan Theatre Club. Most recently, she took on the role of Rosie Alvarez in the Kennedy Center/Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie. Rodriguez co-starred in the Emmy Award winning Netflix/Ryan Murphy limited series “Halston” as the iconic entertainer Liza Minnelli, which marked her return to the platform after starring in “Daybreak” with Matthew Broderick. Krysta’s long list of television roles include the NBC series “Trial & Error” and “Smash.” Other credits include recurring roles on “Younger,” “Married,” “Gossip Girl,” “Quantico”, “Chasing Life”, “The Mysteries of Laura” and “Indoor Boys” (Indie Series Award). Rodriguez’s theater résumé includes Theresa Rebeck’s play Seared at MCC (Outer Critics Circle Award), in a role she originated at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Rodriguez took on the role of famous animated princess Megara in Disney’s premiere stage adaptation Hercules as part of The Public Theater’s PublicWorks program. Broadway credits include: Ilse in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening; First Date and original companies of The Addams Family, In the Heights, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line (Revival) and Good Vibrations. Other memorable turns include Anita in West Side Story at The Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra; What We’re Up Against at The Women’s Project; and a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line as Diana.

John Behlmann - Jerry John was most recently on Broadway in the Tony Award-nominated musical comedy Shucked, originating the role of con man Gordy Jackson for which he earned a Grammy nomination. Prior to that, John received an Outer Critics Nomination playing Max Van Horn in the Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie. He also appeared on Broadway in Joshua Harmon’s play Significant Other, starred in the New York production of The 39 Steps, and made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning play revival of Journey’s End. On film, he last appeared with Jon Hamm in the Miramax feature Confess, Fletch directed by Greg Mottola, and with Ben Schwartz in indie feature Standing Up, Falling Down, having the distinct honor of punching both leading men in the face on camera. On television, he can be seen in Season 2 of “Elsbeth” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” He recurred as Agent Adams in “Riverdale” and as Ann Dowd’s FBI partner in “Good Behavior,” and has guested on “And Just Like That,” “Madam Secretary,” “Instinct,” “Odd Mom Out,” “Blue Bloods,” and “The Good Wife.” Equally at home in comedy or drama, on stage or screen, John has been fortunate to work in a wide array of mediums and styles. He’s been in off-Broadway plays and musicals for many of New York’s most respected theater companies including Lincoln Center, Ars Nova, Roundabout, MTC, MCC, Encores, and the Civilians. He’s had an extensive commercial career and has been a voice actor for over a decade, most notably in the World Of Warcraft franchise. John is also a photographer, proud husband and father, and one-time trapeze artist.

Kristine Nielsen - Susan Kristine was just in Joseph Schuman and Austin Stark’s comedy Coup! which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and she was seen in Carol McCann’s The Suit, competing in many short film festivals around the country and receiving some award recognition. She is currently a regular in Julian Fellowes’ “The Gilded Age” as Mrs. Bauer. She will next be seen in Peacock’s “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.” She is a two-time Tony Award nominee for Taylor Mac’s Gary, A Sequel To Titus Andronicus and for Christopher Durang’s Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike. For VSMS, she was awarded the Outer Critics Circle Award. Additional Broadway credits include The Iceman Cometh, Present Laughter, You Can’t Take It With You, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Green Bird, and others. She has appeared in numerous off-Broadway productions at the NY Shakespeare Festival, Playwrights Horizons, MTC, Roundabout, Second Stage, the Promenade, Signature, NY Theatre Workshop, and Lincoln Center. She is a recipient of two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk nomination, and many Drama League nominations. She has worked extensively in regional theatres throughout the US. She attended the Yale School of Drama and Northwestern University.

Caroline Bowman - Karen Currently, the Norma Desmond standby in the Revival of Sunset Blvd. Fresh off her 5-year run as Elsa in the North American tour of Disney’s Frozen playing over 1,000 performances. Broadway/Tours include Kinky Boots OBC and closing cast (Nicola), Wicked (Elphaba), Evita (Eva Peron, Helen Hayes nomination), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Fame (Carmen) and Grease (Rizzo). Select Regional: The Muny (All Shook up, Kinky Boots), Cape Playhouse (Gypsy), Toby’s Dinner Theatre (Joseph and the…) Helen Hayes nomination, Vancouver Opera (Evita). She holds a BFA in musical theatre from Penn State. Gratitude always to her team: Jen Namoff at Artists First, Brian Davidson at Innovative Artists and Bernie Telsey casting. Could never do this without family. Endless love to my number one, Austin Colby. God is good. Instagram: @carolinebowman5

Jacqueline B. Arnold - Anita Recently seen as La Chocolat in Moulin Rouge! The Musical Broadway, OBC. Other credits include: Priscilla Queen of the Desert Broadway OBC (Diva 1), Hairspray 1st National Tour (Lorraine, Motormouth U/S), Rent 2nd National Tour (Joanne), We Will Rock You 1st National Tour (Killer Queen), An Evening with Phyllis Hyman (One Woman Show), Vocalist for RuPaul’s “Drag Race “Season 7 Finale, Bette Midler Harlette.

Bella Coppola - Chloe Previous: Jane Seymour in Six (Broadway, Mirvish Productions). Off-Broadway: Pat in Kinky Boots. Regional: Delaware Theatre Company. BFA Musical Theatre, Texas State University. Stream Bella’s music on Spotify and Apple Music! Endless gratitude to my parents, Kaitlin Hopkins, and Sam Schieber — I couldn’t have gotten here without you. @bellacoppola, bellacoppola.com

Casey Garvin - Charlie Smash marks Casey’s seventh Broadway show. Other Broadway credits include Bullets Over Broadway, Disaster! The Musical, Miss Saigon, King Kong, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Some Like It Hot, where he understudied Tony Award winner Christian Borle in the Tony-nominated role Joe/Josephine. Other credits include the West Side Story first national tour, Bare: The Musical at New World Stages, and Private Robert E. Lee Prewitt in the New York City premier of From Here to Eternity, as well as on screen in the Coen Brothers’ film Hail, Caesar! He has worked in the most prestigious regional theaters across the country and on numerous Broadway-bound workshops and readings over the years. “For my family, given and chosen, and, as always, my sweet Aidan.” @caseygarvin

Smash-N_-Matos-scaled-e1736548236520.jpeg" align="right" width="175" />Nicholas Matos - Scott Broadway debut! Previous Off-Broadway credits include: The Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes (Patrick), Regarding the Disappearance of Amy at Playwrights Horizons (Simon), Shelter Me at the Midnight Theater (Zae). He has also performed in several staged readings of new works including Wonder (Produced by Jill Furman) and The Female Pope with The New Group. He is currently earning a BA in Theater at Fordham University. He is deeply grateful to his friends, mentors, and, above all, his parents for their unwavering support and encouragement. Special thanks to his team at Innovative Artists and Connecting Talent. Instagram: @nicholasvmatos

Wendi Bergamini - Ensemble Wendi was most recently seen on Broadway as the Nightingale of Samarkand in the revival of Once Upon A Mattress. A native of northern California, Wendi is honored to be a part of the Smash original company. Wendi made her Broadway debut in the acclaimed revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center and has been seen as an original cast member of New York, New York, Disney’s Frozen, Doctor Zhivago, Promises, Promises (Miss Olson opposite Kristin Chenoweth and Sean Hayes) and Evita (Broadway revival starring Ricky Martin). National Tours: The Light In The Piazza (Franca Naccarelli), Cats, Evita, and Guys & Dolls. Regional credits include: Little Dancer (Kennedy Center), A Little Night Music (Huntington), The Baker’s Wife (Goodspeed). Wendi appeared in Annie Live and The Sound Of Music Live on NBC. Visit Wendi at www.wendibergamini.com, @wendibergiebaby.

Sarah Bowden - Ensemble Broadway: Moulin Rouge, First National Tour: Nini in Moulin Rouge, Cherry Sundae in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Regional: Cassie in A Chorus Line at The Hollywood Bowl/PCLO, Roxie in Chicago at The MUNY and Velma at Maltz Jupiter. International; Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Esmerelda in Hunchback of Notre Dame. Enormous thanks to my Family for unconditionally supporting my crazy dreams and my awesome DGRW team. IG: @sarahbowden.de

Jacob Burns - Ensemble Detroit native. Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time. Other: Hamilton (nat’l tour); Gatsby: An American Myth (world-premiere, ART); Only Gold (MCC); West Side Story (Riff; Milwaukee Rep, KC Starlight). BFA Texas State. @jacob__burns

Smash-D_-Cudjoe.jpeg" align="right" width="200" />Deanna Cudjoe - Ensemble Deanna is beyond honored to be making her Broadway Debut in Smash! Her credits include the world premiere of My Best Friend’s Wedding (Ogunquit Playhouse: Ensemble, u/s Kimmy) and West Side Story (International Tour: Consuelo, u/s Anita). She received her BFA in Dance from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and is a grateful voice student of Marianne Wells. This is dedicated to the unwavering love of her family and friends, Still Pointe Ballet, and her wonderful team at Pilot Management and Lakey Wolff & Co. I couldn’t be here without you. Luke 1:37 – all glory to God! @deannacudjoe deannacudjoe.com

Chelle Denton - Ensemble Broadway debut! She was last seen in Jagged Little Pill (First National Tour). Regional credits: Parade (Lucille Frank), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Something Rotten (Bea Bottom). She received her BFA from Cal State Fullerton. A huge thank you to Jodie and AWA. Endless love and gratitude to her mom and dad. @cldent

Smash-D_-Gaymon-topaz-standard-v2-4x.jpeg" align="right" width="200" />Daniel Gaymon - Ensemble Daniel is a multi-hyphenate performer and filmmaker from Columbia, South Carolina. His credits include: CATS (2016 Revival), Disney’s The Lion King, Hamilton, “Superstore,” La La Land, Vice, and “SNL” (Season 47, 49, and 50). Most recently, Daniel has exercised his talents as a filmmaker directing web-series and short films, and he recently produced his first short film. He sends his thanks to God, his family, best friends, and Emily, who has his heart. www.danielgaymon.com

Smash-M_-David-Janes-topaz-low-resolution-v2-6x.jpeg" align="right" width="200" />Merritt David Janes - Ensemble UColchester, VT. UMaine/Circle In The Square Graduate. Broadway: Back To The Future (Strickland), School Of Rock (Dewey). Tours: Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), Beauty And The Beast (Lumiere), The Wedding Singer (Robbie), Shrek (Farquaad), Catch Me If You Can (Hanratty). Broadway Rocks (Founder). Album: Waiting in The Wings. @mdjtanner merrittdavidjanes.com

Megan Kane - Ensemble Broadway: & Juliet (OBC). Off-Broadway: Emojiland. Select Regional: A Walk On The Moon (George Street Playhouse), The Last Supper (SOPAC), Escape To Margaritaville (Ogunquit Playhouse), Grease (The REV), Hairspray (Arvada Center), A Christmas Carol (Alley Theatre), A Little Night Music (Houston Grand Opera), Kiss Me, Kate (The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis). TV: “For The People” (ABC), “Monsterland” (HULU), “That Damn Michael Che” (MAX). Film: Triple Threat, Welcome To New York. Training: Webster Conservatory. Endless love to Ben and my incredible family! @itsmegankane

David Paul Kidder - Ensemble Broadway: The Who’s Tommy, Elf. First National Tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Film: IF. TV: SNL, 77th Tony Awards, Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, Fallon, Colbert, John Oliver. NYC: The Joyce (ADM21), BAM (Kristin Sudeikis Dance). Regional: MUNY, KC Starlight, PCLO, Walt Disney World. Adjunct Professor at Marymount Manhattan College. Endless thanks to Mom, Dad, Lisa, Danny, CESD, and the entire Smash team for this incredible opportunity! Always for Gram. @davidpaulkidder

Ian Liberto - Ensemble Broadway: New York, New York, Hello Dolly! (u/s Cornelius, dance captain), Chaplin, How To Succeed…, Billy Elliot (u/s Older Billy), Promises, Promises. National Tours: Mrs. Doubtfire, The Book of Mormon (u/s McKinley, dance captain), Evita (dance captain), A Chorus Line (Bobby), Thoroughly Modern Millie. Regional: Paper Mill, The Kennedy Center, TUTS, Hollywood Bowl, PCLO, Ogunquit, The Marriott, Ravinia, Gateway. BFA Millikin University. Thanks to Mikey @thecollective and love to Kasey RT Graham.

Libby Lloyd - Ensemble Favorite credits include original Nini in 1st National Tour of Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, Diana OBC (u/s Diana). Off-Broadway: The Wrong Man (MCC) and The MET Gala 2021. Regional: Tuacahn Amphitheater, MTWichita. TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Gratitude to God, my fam, Telsey, and the Talent House. All my love to Dallas. @libby.lloyd

McGee Maddox - Ensemble Former principal dancer and most recently principal guest artist with The National Ballet of Canada. Classical repertoire: Siegfried and Benno (Swan Lake), Albrecht (Giselle), Onegin (Onegin), Romeo and Tybalt (Romeo and Juliet) Prince Charming (Cinderella). Principal roles in works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, James Kudelka, Christopher Wheeldon, Wayne McGregor, Jiri Kylian, and Alexei Ratmansky. Regional theater: 9 to 5 (Fulton Theatre). Broadway tours: Jerry Mulligan (An American in Paris), The Rum Tum Tugger (Cats).

Connor McRory - Ensemble Connor has been a die-hard fan of Smash since day one, and now he’s thrilled to bring it to the stage! Broadway: Funny Girl (OBC). Off-Broadway: Trip of Love, Eurydice (The Met Opera). National Tours: Moulin Rouge, Finding Neverland, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Regional: MUNY, PCLO, Goodspeed Opera, Sacramento Music, Ogunquit Playhouse, MSMT, and more. Proud Penn State grad. Special thanks to his friends, family, and CESD. @connormcrory

J Savage - Ensemble J is beyond excited to be a part of Smash’s long-awaited arrival to the stage! Broadway: Elf, Bad Cinderella. Off-Broadway: Empire, A Sign of Times, and Seesaw. He is also an avid outdoorsman, a vintage Barbie collector, and a singer-songwriter. Major thanks to DGRW, the entire Smash team, Telsey, his family, and most importantly, Jared. @jasavage5

Jake Trammel - Ensemble Jake is an AMDA graduate and just finished swinging The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill Playhouse and on Broadway! He also worked on the Smash workshop as a swing and now makes his ensemble debut! Instagram: @jaketrammel