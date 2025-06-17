Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Rise and shine, Broadway fans! It's a brand new day and we've got all the latest buzz, highlights, and behind-the-scenes moments from the world of theatre—onstage and off. Today, we're celebrating milestone anniversaries with the A CHORUS LINE original stars, taking a front-row seat at Rachel Zegler's electrifying EVITA performance at the London Palladium, and heading backstage at BOOP! THE MUSICAL with Dan Castiglione. Plus, don’t miss Sarah Hyland’s heartfelt final bows in THE GREAT GATSBY, a surprise Broadway cameo from NFL star Solomon Thomas, and a first look at the iconic Sardi’s portrait for Kieran Culkin.

