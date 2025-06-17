Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Rise and shine, Broadway fans! It's a brand new day and we've got all the latest buzz, highlights, and behind-the-scenes moments from the world of theatre—onstage and off. Today, we're celebrating milestone anniversaries with the A CHORUS LINE original stars, taking a front-row seat at Rachel Zegler's electrifying EVITA performance at the London Palladium, and heading backstage at BOOP! THE MUSICAL with Dan Castiglione. Plus, don’t miss Sarah Hyland’s heartfelt final bows in THE GREAT GATSBY, a surprise Broadway cameo from NFL star Solomon Thomas, and a first look at the iconic Sardi’s portrait for Kieran Culkin.
Get the scoop on returning favorites, major casting announcements, industry updates, and so much more. Grab your coffee and settle in—here’s everything you need to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!
Video: Baayork Lee & Donna McKechnie Are Carrying the A CHORUS LINE Torch 50 Years Later
Just last month, the National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) held its 2025 Gala Benefit celebrating the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line and honoring the role of “Connie Wong,” directed by the original “Connie Wong” Baayork Lee. Watch highlights in this video and check back later this week as we bring you more coverage from inside the big day with A Chorus Line's Connies.
Inside Rachel Zegler's Outdoor EVITA Performance: How to See It, New Videos & More
As new videos of Rachel Zegler performing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' on the balcony of the London Palladium take social media by storm, go inside the musical theatre moment from fans who witnessed it in person.
Dan Castiglione Shares Backstage Secrets From BOOP! THE MUSICAL
Dan Castiglione, currently appearing in Boop! The Musical on Broadway, took us backstage at the Broadhurst Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of his favorite backstage moments, pre-show rituals, and more!
Photos/Video: NFL Star Solomon Thomas Makes Broadway Debut in MJ THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
On Friday night, NFL star and humanitarian Solomon Thomas made his Broadway debut in a cameo role at MJ the Musical. Check out photos and video from his debut here!. (more...)
Video: First Look at BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL at the Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny has released a first look at its upcoming production of Bring It On: The Musical. The show runs June 16-22. Check out the video and learn more about the show here! . (more...)
Video: Watch Samantha Barks Sing 'Let It Go' in New Clip From FROZEN Proshot
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the Disney+ debut of Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical on Disney+, a new clip has been shared from the production, featuring Samantha Barks singing the iconic 'Let It Go' as the character of Elsa. Watch the clip now!. (more...)
The Broadway Teachers Workshop Launches The Director’s Toolkit
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway Teachers Workshop has launched The Director’s Toolkit, an all-in-one guide to your next production. This serves as a playbook for transforming how you conceptualize, design, and manage your next show!. (more...)
OH, MARY! Breaks Lyceum Theatre House Record For The 12th Time
by Chloe Rabinowitz
OH, MARY! has broken the Lyceum house record (for the 12th time). Learn more about the Tony Award wining Broadway show here and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Billy Porter and Glenn Close Join THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Film
by Stephi Wild
Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming next installment in the Hunger Games film series, titled Sunrise on the Reaping. Learn more here!. (more...)
Kelly Bishop, Donna McKechnie and More Will Reunite to Celebrate A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration will take place in July, reuniting original 1975 Broadway cast members Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez and Donna McKechnie. Learn more here!. (more...)
Matthew Broderick, Bianca del Rio & More to Star in TARTUFFE at NYTW
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the full cast for the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Stephen Schwartz Shares Updates on WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack
by Josh Sharpe
With Wicked: For Good arriving in theaters in only five months, composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz continues to work on the film's music 'every day.'. (more...)
Aisha Jackson Joins Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Aisha Jackson joins the cast of The Great Gatsby as Daisy Buchanan, beginning tonight, June 16. Jackson will star opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby.. (more...)
John Gallagher Jr.
