Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 17, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 22

The Last Five Years closes on Broadway

Smash closes on Broadway

Video: Baayork Lee & Donna McKechnie Are Carrying the A CHORUS LINE Torch 50 Years Later Just last month, the National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) held its 2025 Gala Benefit celebrating the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line and honoring the role of “Connie Wong,” directed by the original “Connie Wong” Baayork Lee. Watch highlights in this video and check back later this week as we bring you more coverage from inside the big day with A Chorus Line's Connies.



Inside Rachel Zegler's Outdoor EVITA Performance: How to See It, New Videos & More As new videos of Rachel Zegler performing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' on the balcony of the London Palladium take social media by storm, go inside the musical theatre moment from fans who witnessed it in person.



Dan Castiglione Shares Backstage Secrets From BOOP! THE MUSICAL Dan Castiglione, currently appearing in Boop! The Musical on Broadway, took us backstage at the Broadhurst Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of his favorite backstage moments, pre-show rituals, and more!

Sarah Hyland played her final performance as Daisy Buchanan on Sunday, June 15. Her co-star, Ryan McCartan, gave a speech following the show's curtain call, honoring Hyland and her performance in the musical. Check out videos of her final bow here!. ( more... Over the weekend, The Last Five Years standbys Noah Kieserman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Nasia Thomas (SIX) stepped into the roles of Jamie and Cathy, regularly played by Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. Watch a video of their bows!. ( more...

Photos/Video: NFL Star Solomon Thomas Makes Broadway Debut in MJ THE MUSICAL

On Friday night, NFL star and humanitarian Solomon Thomas made his Broadway debut in a cameo role at MJ the Musical. Check out photos and video from his debut here!. (more...)

Video: First Look at BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL at the Muny

The Muny has released a first look at its upcoming production of Bring It On: The Musical. The show runs June 16-22. Check out the video and learn more about the show here! . (more...)

Video: Watch Samantha Barks Sing 'Let It Go' in New Clip From FROZEN Proshot

Ahead of the Disney+ debut of Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical on Disney+, a new clip has been shared from the production, featuring Samantha Barks singing the iconic 'Let It Go' as the character of Elsa. Watch the clip now!. (more...)

Performances are now underway for The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA, starring Rachel Zegler. Check out an all new first look photo of Zegler here!. ( more... On Wednesday, June 11th, Academy Award, Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin, star of Glengarry Glen Ross, was celebrated as he was presented with a portrait for the wall of the iconic Sardi’s restaurant. See photos! . ( more... Tony Award-winning production of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB celebrated it’s 100th performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway. See photos here!. ( more... This week, we see the industry grappling with significant shifts, from federal arts funding reallocations and the landmark resolution of a major industry strike, to the vibrant celebration of emerging talent at the Jimmy Awards and the vital community outreach of The Public Theater's Mobile Unit. Meanwhile, regional and international news highlights both leadership changes and the global impact of successful productions, all against a backdrop of evolving social and political landscapes that continue to shape the performing arts. . ( more...

The Broadway Teachers Workshop Launches The Director’s Toolkit

The Broadway Teachers Workshop has launched The Director’s Toolkit, an all-in-one guide to your next production. This serves as a playbook for transforming how you conceptualize, design, and manage your next show!. (more...)

OH, MARY! Breaks Lyceum Theatre House Record For The 12th Time

OH, MARY! has broken the Lyceum house record (for the 12th time). Learn more about the Tony Award wining Broadway show here and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is returning to New York City! Learn more about The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and see how to purchase tickets.. ( more... It's showtime, Singapore! Andy Karl is set to don the iconic black-and-white stripes when he takes on the title in Beetlejuice the Musical for its upcoming production in Singapore.. ( more...

Billy Porter and Glenn Close Join THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Film

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming next installment in the Hunger Games film series, titled Sunrise on the Reaping. Learn more here!. (more...)

Kelly Bishop, Donna McKechnie and More Will Reunite to Celebrate A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary

A one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration will take place in July, reuniting original 1975 Broadway cast members Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez and Donna McKechnie. Learn more here!. (more...)

Matthew Broderick, Bianca del Rio & More to Star in TARTUFFE at NYTW

New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the full cast for the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Stephen Schwartz Shares Updates on WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack

With Wicked: For Good arriving in theaters in only five months, composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz continues to work on the film's music 'every day.'. (more...)

Aisha Jackson Joins Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Aisha Jackson joins the cast of The Great Gatsby as Daisy Buchanan, beginning tonight, June 16. Jackson will star opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby.. (more...)

John Gallagher Jr.

