Video: First Look at BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL at the Muny

The Muny has released a first look at its upcoming production of Bring It On: The Musical. The show runs June 16-22. Check out the video here!

Joining Holmes as Randall in the production will be Jonalyn Saxer (Campbell), Bryce Williams (Randall), Taylor Sage Evans (Eva), Katy Geraghty (Bridget), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica), Aj Paramo (La Cienega), Katie Riedel (Skylar), Regine Sophia (Kylar), Sean Harrison Jones (Steven), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) and Brandon O'Neal Bomer (Cameron), and Ava Noble (standby for Campbell and Eva).

Also rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo , Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu , Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu , Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo and Jake Van Cleve.

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Bring It On: The Musical is led by Denis Jones (director), Jennifer Weber (choreographer), Ryan Martin O'Connor (cheer consultant/choreographer) and Anne Shuttlesworth (music director/conductor).