Stephen Schwartz Shares Updates on WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack

With Wicked: For Good arriving in theaters in only five months, composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz continues to work on the film's music "every day."

"This is crunch month, ‘cause we record in London next month, in July," Schwartz revealed to People at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards ceremony. "But, you know, movies keep changing, they keep being re-edited, so then the music has to change."

Schwartz's comments come following the recent trailer for the movie, which racked up 113 million views in the 24 hours after it debuted online. Notably, the movie also recently received reshoots, as confirmed by Bowen Yang during an interview with Queerty.

"It's a very exciting and very organic process, and as you get closer to your deadline it's a little nerve-wracking," added Schwartz. During his People interview, the composer also spoke a bit about the new songs in Wicked: For Good. "I have permission to say there are two new songs in the movie because the storytelling demanded it. One of them happens to be for the character of Elphaba. The other one happens to be for the character of Glinda."

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.