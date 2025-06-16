Video: Sarah Hyland Takes Final Bows in THE GREAT GATSBY

Aisha Jackson will take over the role of Daisy Buchanan, beginning Monday, June 16.
Sarah Hyland played her final performance as Daisy Buchanan on Sunday, June 15. Her co-star, Ryan McCartan, gave a speech following the show's curtain call, honoring Hyland and her performance in the musical. Check out videos of her final bow below!
The Great Gatsby is now in its second year at The Broadway Theatre. The cast also includes: Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim.
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “A Great, Big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.