Video: Sarah Hyland Takes Final Bows in THE GREAT GATSBY

Sarah Hyland played her final performance as Daisy Buchanan on Sunday, June 15. Her co-star, Ryan McCartan, gave a speech following the show's curtain call, honoring Hyland and her performance in the musical. Check out videos of her final bow below!

Aisha Jackson will take over the role of Daisy Buchanan, beginning Monday, June 16.

About The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is now in its second year at The Broadway Theatre. The cast also includes: Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim.