Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, June 13, the Tony Award-winning production of Buena Vista Social Club celebrated it’s 100th performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway. See photos here!



The celebration comes hot on the heels of the production taking home 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club.

AIn Buena Vista Social Club, step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born—and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

The musical is inspired by the true events that led to the Grammy Award-winning album. Buena Vista Social Club's self-titled album was released in 1997. It was created by an ensemble of Cuban musicians and directed by Juan De Marcos González and Ry Cooder.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds