OH, MARY! Breaks Lyceum Theatre House Record For The 12th Time

On the heels of its Tony Award wins for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Oh, Mary! broke the Lyceum house record (for the 12th time) last week, with a gross of $1,354,840.50 for the week ending June 15, 2025. (The previous record was for the week ending December 29, 2024, when the show grosses $1,348,939.) They also broke their own record for the highest grossing single performance on Friday, June 13.



Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, winning two Awards, and was also named a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.



Cole Escola plays their final performance in Oh, Mary! this Saturday, June 21 (the show is dark on Sundays), and Tituss Burgess returns to the show as ‘Mary’ on Monday, June 23 for a 6-week engagement through August 2, 2025.