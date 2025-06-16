THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Return to New York in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of William Finn & Rachel Sheinkin’s landmark Tony Award-winning musical comedy, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will return to the New York stage this fall. Last month, BroadwayWorld reported on a new website and social media account teasing a potential new production of the Tony-winning musical.

Directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), the musical will be presented by Barbara Whitman (A Strange Loop), Aaron Glick (Kimberly Akimbo), and Timothy Bloom (Gutenberg! The Musical!). The show is presented by special arrangement with David Stone. Previews begin on Friday, November 7, 2025 and Opening Night is set for Monday, November 17, 2025 for a 14-week, limited engagement through Sunday, February 15, 2026 at New World Stages.



Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005. It now returns to New York in a special 20th Anniversary production that celebrates the singular heart, humor, and verve that cemented its place in the musical theater canon.



Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin (Striking 12, Sleeping Beauty Wakes) and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation. Declared by The New York Times as an “irresistible musical” that is “refreshingly handcrafted, effortlessly endearing, and riotously funny,” The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee delivers an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.



The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, first developed at Barrington Stage Company, debuted Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in 2005 – earning widespread critical acclaim, and winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical. The show immediately transferred to Broadway’s Circle in The Square Theatre, where it won two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, and enjoyed a hugely successful run of nearly three years.



The new production of Spelling Bee will feature Scenic Design by Teresa L. Williams (John Proctor is the Villain), Costume Design by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen), Lighting Design by David Weiner (Suddenly Last Summer), and Sound Design by Haley Parcher (Spamalot). The Music Supervisor is Carmel Dean (The Notebook), Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting (Sweeney Todd), and General Management is by 321 Theatrical Management (Wicked, The Outsiders).



The musical is produced by Barbara Whitman, Aaron Glick, and Timothy Bloom. Spelling Bee is presented by special arrangement with David Stone. The co-producers are James L. Nederlander, Patrick Catullo, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Jeffrey Finn, and Rachel Sussman.



Cast and further creative team details for the production will be announced at a later date. Tickets will go on sale in July.