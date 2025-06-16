Billy Porter and Glenn Close Join THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming next installment in the Hunger Games film series, titled Sunrise on the Reaping. The cast will now include stage and screen icons Billy Porter and Glenn Close. Close will play Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes, and Porter is Magno Stift, her estranged husband and the Tributes' designer.

The duo join the previously announced cast of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin. Francis Lawrence directs the adaptation of the book by Suzanne Collins.

Sunrise on the Reaping is the second prequel to the original The Hunger Games trilogy, following The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and it is set 24 years before the events of the first novel. The book was released on March 18, 2025, by Scholastic. The film is set to be released on November 20, 2026.