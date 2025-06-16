Inside Rachel Zegler's Outdoor EVITA Performance: How to See It, New Videos & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the buzziest shows of the past weekend were the first performances of Jamie Lloyd's EVITA – from both inside and outside the theatre! New videos of Rachel Zegler performing "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" on the balcony of the London Palladium have taken social media by storm, with millions of viewers being wowed by the viral musical theatre moment. Take a look inside the song from audiences who have witnessed it on the streets of London.

Over a week ago, a new video surfaced of Zegler performing the iconic song outside of the theatre, giving fans a first taste of the new production. The video – similar to Lloyd's Sunset Blvd. walk now seen on Broadway – got fans wondering if Zegler will be performing the song out on the Palladium's baclony every night. The theories were confirmed after this weekend's first previews.

TikTok user Floss Joseph (@flossjoseph), whose video of the song has gained over three million views, was one of the first people to witness it, stumbling upon a tech rehearsal on June 5 just after buying tickets.

"I was walking through the street the Palladium was on, but had my headphones in. I luckily managed to hear the piano playing through and looked up and saw Rachel Zegler dressed as EVITA singing the end of the song. I knew immediately what it was because I had just bought my tickets the day before!"

After watching the first performance, she noticed that the camera crew had not packed up their equipment, hinting that a second try at the number could be coming. A half hour later, Zegler appeared once again to perform the song.

"There was hardly a crowd at all, it only picked up when the singing was happening. I’m going to watch the show next week but I’m excited to see it from inside this time."

After the first video had gone viral, theatre content creator Steve Carter (@stevecarter_) was prepared to watch the "unique musical theatre moment" in real time. He arrived at 7:45 pm on the night of the first preview to watch the stage crew set up.

"The production team were all working so hard and handled the first preview brilliantly," he shared with BroadwayWorld. "The atmosphere was buzzing, everyone was so hyped to see Rachel appear on the balcony. The excitement grew once the road was closed and the barriers were moved. Having the ensemble out there with us really heightened the experience. Rachel got a great reaction - it's a really special moment!"

While other fans will most likely continue to show up to witness the song specifically, others have just stumbled upon Zegler performing while walking through the street. The night before previews, TikTok user Hayley Smith (@heyhayleysmith) noticed the production crew outside of the theatre, who then recommended that she stay outside to watch.

"We were actually just walking by the night before previews started and there were people with radios outside, I asked - do you think it’s worth hanging around and the stage crew were like yes I would. Then Andrew Lloyd Weber came out too!! We were waiting maybe 15 mins and there was about 10 people as no one knew what was going on. Crowd was the crew and a few random people who stopped. It was amazing to see."

Smith admits that seeing the performance from outside the theatre has inspired her to return to see what goes on inside, along with Carter, who plans to attend a proper performance and also return to watch "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" outdoors.

"I'm going to see the show from the other perspective soon," he shared with us. "I can't wait to see what it looks like on stage! I definitely want to catch the balcony scene again before the end of the run - it's such a genius piece of staging for this iconic musical theatre number!"

For those wondering about when to show up to the theatre, Joseph shares that barriers have now been set up for fans who would like to watch from outside. The performance can be seen in front of the London Palladium, at 8 Argyll St, London W1F 7TF.

EVITA, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is now in previews and opens at The London Palladium on July 1, running until September 6. Additionally, it was announced that a vinyl, featuring Zegler performing "Don’t Cry For Me Argentina", will be released on July 4. Pre-order the vinyl here.

Zegler plays Eva Perón, alongside James Olivas as Juan Perón and Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che. They are joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva.

The Ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/ Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management)

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

walked past the Palladium at the exact moment Rachel Zegler walked out on to the balcony to sing Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina and boy, that girl can sing. pic.twitter.com/KLlRFGvgxz — ? Amelia Hockey ? (@AmeliaHockey) June 14, 2025

@stevecarter_ Replying to @scottwhisenhunt this section especially has so much power when performed in this setting - Eva's address to the people of Argentina where we become the people. Genius! #RachelZegler #EVITA #JamieLloyd #LondonPalladium Steve Carter ">♬ original sound - Steve Carter