Kelly Bishop, Donna McKechnie and More Will Reunite to Celebrate A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary

A one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration will take place on Sunday, July 27 at 7:30 pm ET at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

The concert, benefitting Entertainment Community Fund programs serving dancers, will star original 1975 Broadway cast members Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez and Donna McKechnie, with special performances by Charlotte d'Amboise (Chicago), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Robyn Hurder (SMASH), Francis Jue (Yellowface), Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH), Jessica Vosk (Hell's Kitchen), Anthony Wayne (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset) and Leigh Zimmerman (Olivier Award Winner)*. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The evening will be directed by original cast member Baayork Lee, who will also remount the original Michael Bennett and Bob Avian choreography.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 30 at 12 pm ET. All proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dancers.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 50 years of A Chorus Line on Broadway with this one-night-only spectacular, supporting our programs and services dedicated to the dance community. We’re so grateful to everyone for making this special night possible, and we can’t wait to honor this milestone at the Shubert Theatre,” said Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund.

“It has been an honor to spend the last 50 years of my life bringing A Chorus Line around the world,” said Lee. “It warms my heart to celebrate this milestone at our original home of 15 years, the Shubert Theatre. I know Michael (Bennett) and Bob (Avian) are smiling down knowing their legacy continues on. Here’s to another 50 years.”

Originally conceived by Michael Bennett with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Directed by Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian, the musical quickly became an unprecedented and critical hit. That original production garnered 12 Tony Award nominations and won nine: Best Musical, Direction, Choreography, Book, Score, Lighting, Leading Actress (Donna McKechnie), Featured Actor (Sammy Williams) and Featured Actress (Kelly Bishop). It ran for 15 years and was the longest-running Broadway show when it closed on April 28, 1990, playing 6,137 performances—and has continued to span the globe for decades.