Video: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Standbys Noah Kieserman & Nasia Thomas Have Special Performance

See their curtain call at the one-night only added performance on Sunday.
Over the weekend, The Last Five Years standbys Noah Kieserman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Nasia Thomas (SIX) stepped into the roles of Jamie and Cathy, regularly played by Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, for a special performance. Watch a video of their curtain call at the one-night only added performance on Sunday.
The Last Five Years, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, stars Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.
The Last Five Years began performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opened on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. The Last Five Years will play it’s final performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025 as previously scheduled.