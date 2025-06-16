Andy Karl Will Lead BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL in Singapore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's showtime, Singapore! Andy Karl is set to don the iconic black-and-white stripes when he takes on the title in Beetlejuice the Musical for its upcoming production in Singapore.

Fresh from a critically acclaimed run in Melbourne and following its return to Broadway, the eight-time Tony Award-nominated musical will arrive in Singapore in full Broadway scale and spectacle.

Singapore will be the second stop on the international tour of the production, with performances from 15 January 2026 at the Esplanade Theatre.

Based on Tim Burton’s classic movie, the comedy musical production Beetlejuice The Musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager, whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple, and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Tickets for the Singapore season go on sale to the general public from Thursday 3 July 2025. Join the ticketing waitlist here.

About Andy Karl

Andy Karl is currently appearing in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, in the role of the Duke. He was previously seen Off-Broadway in the cult hit, Teeth. His other Broadway credits include Rocky, Groundhog Day, Into the Woods, Pretty Woman, On the Twentieth Century, Legally Blonde, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Wicked and more.

About Beetlejuice the Musical

Beetlejuice features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. It is based on the 1988 film of the same name.