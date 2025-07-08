 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours,

Jul. 08, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning Broadway lovers! Wake up and kick off your day with the latest buzz from BroadwayWorld. Montego Glover will reprise her star turn as Rose in GYPSY for Sunday matinees, new must-reads join our Summer 2025 theatre reading list, and we’re looking ahead with a preview of what’s coming to Broadway in 2026. Don’t miss our exclusive interview with the latest stars of Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise, Freya Skye and Malachi Barton, plus showstopping videos, fresh production photos, and major casting updates. Want even more? Dive into this morning’s must-watch musical moments, industry insights, and viral Broadway social media fun — all below. Let’s rise and shine with all the drama, delights, and everything Broadway!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image
Montego Glover to Play Sunday Matinee Performances as 'Rose' in GYPSY

Following her one week run earlier this month during Audra McDonald’s vacation, Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will return to star as “Rose” in GYPSY during Sunday matinee performances. Learn more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image
24 Theater Books for Your Summer 2025 Reading List

Broadway's best have put pen to paper to turn out theatre page-turners of every kind. From theatre biographies to theatre fiction; theatre books for kids to theatre history; check out our collection of 24 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's Summer 2025 reading list.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image
What's Coming to Broadway in 2026: Upcoming Hits and Star Performances

Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2026 including plays, musicals, revivals, new shows and of course - stars! Be sure to check back for updates. We have all of the details!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive
Exclusive: Freya Skye and Malachi Barton on Joining Disney's ZOMBIES Franchise
by Josh Sharpe
In the new movie Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, fans are introduced to the characters of Nova and Victor, played by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton. In an exclusive interview, the duo spoke about their experience joining the hit franchise and shared some of their favorite forbidden love stories. Watch the interview now! . (more...)
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image Video: Nicole Scherzinger Gives Speech at Tom Francis' Final Performance in SUNSET BLVD.
by Stephi Wild
Tom Francis played his final performance in Sunset Blvd. on Sunday evening, July 6. Watch a video of his final curtain call, including a speech from Nicole Scherzinger, here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode four of the acclaimed hit drama “The Buccaneers' season two. From sun-drenched Italy to a champagne-soaked English garden party, emotions run high and chances are taken. Watch the clip!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image Video: Hannah Corneau Sings 'Let It Go' in The Muny's FROZEN Trailer
by Michael Major
Get a first listen to Hannah Corneau singing 'Let It Go' in The Muny's production of Disney's Frozen. The new video also features a new look at Patti Murin reprising her role as Princess Anna, which she originated on Broadway in 2018.. (more...)

Videos: Jamie Lloyd Parody Productions Go Viral on Social Media
by Michael Major
After Sunset Boulevard and Evita, audiences are already planning Jamie Lloyd's next production. Watch videos of potential productions of Sound of Music, Annie, and Cats, with theater fans poking fun at the male lead bowing in his underwear.. (more...)

Photos/Videos: Nicole Scherzinger, Jonas Brothers, & More at MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS
by Josh Sharpe
On Friday, July 4, Macy’s presented their annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. In attendance were several Broadway performers, including Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Megan Hilty, and Patrick Wilson. Take a look at photos from the event, as well as performances from Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer, and more!. (more...)

Video: Look Back on Chita Rivera Singing 'Buenos Aires' From EVITA in Throwback Performance
by Michael Major
Take a look back on Chita Rivera performing 'Buenos Aires' from Evita in a throwback video! The video is from the 1982 television special, Broadway Plays Washington on Kennedy Center Tonight.. (more...)
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image Photos: Hannah Corneau, Patti Murin and More in FROZEN at The Muny
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of Frozen at The Muny, starring Hannah Corneau as Elsa, and Patti Murin reprising her role as Princess Anna.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More Image Photos: BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE Presented By Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
by A.A. Cristi
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will continue to heat up the arts scene this summer with a return performance of original musical revue, “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue.” See photos from the production.. (more...)
Industry Insights
Theatrical General Manager Samuel Dallas Launches Envoy Theatricals
by Stephi Wild
Theatrical general manager Samuel Dallas announced the launch of Envoy Theatricals, a new general management firm opening July 7, 2025. Learn more here!. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Women in Theater, Engaging Gen Z, & Broadway's Big Wins!
by Alex Freeman
A major thread woven throughout this week's stories is the crucial need for greater inclusivity and accessibility. We'll explore the troubling underrepresentation of women in upcoming regional theater seasons and efforts to address it, alongside insights into engaging younger demographics in cultural organizations. You'll also read about a new, tuition-free mentorship program for high school students from underrepresented communities, and a significant grant for theater renovations aimed at improving accessibility for all. Simultaneously, we examine the powerful impact of financial realities, from how rising costs are prompting local theaters to 'play it safe' with programming, to the impressive box office recoupment of a Broadway hit.. (more...)
IndieSpace Accepting Applications For The Little Venue That Could Grant Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
IndieSpace is currently accepting applications for their The Little Venue That Could Grant Program. Learn more and see how to apply to the program here! . (more...)
Out of the Box Theatrics Will Relocate to Playhouse 46 in 2026
by Stephi Wild
Out of the Box Theatrics will relocate to a new permanent home at the theater formerly known as Playhouse 46 starting at the top of 2026. Learn more about the move here!. (more...)
MTC Reveals Bess Wohl as the 2025-2026 Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship Recipient
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl as the 2025-26 recipient of MTC’s Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship, which is awarded annually.. (more...)

TADA! Youth Theater Unveils 2025 Musiclal Theater Summer Camps
by A.A. Cristi
TADA! Youth Theater will present a week-long Musical Theater Summer Camps now through August 29th.  Children create and perform a brand new mini-musical every week.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World
Full Cast Set For EVITA at the Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Evita, which returns after nearly 25 years to the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. . (more...)

NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME Play Based on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall
by Stephi Wild
The new play with music, Not Ready For Prime Time, will premiere Off-Broadway this fall. The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at the original “Saturday Night Live” cast. Learn more here!. (more...)

Megan Hilty Sets Return to DEATH BECOMES HER With Reduced Schedule

by Michael Major
Megan Hilty will make her return to Death Becomes Her this week with a newly-revised performance schedule! The Tony nominee will return on July 9, after her scheduled leave of absence to recover from a vocal injury.. (more...)
Abbi Jacobson, Billy Eichner and More to Star in A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET... at Playwrights Horizons
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein, a new play written by Mathilde Dratwa and directed by Leslye Headland, will have its New York premiere at The Judith O. Rubin Theater at Playwrights Horizons. Learn more!. (more...)
Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock Will Lead LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD on Broadway This Fall
by Stephi Wild
Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, marking his Broadway debut, will premiere on Broadway for a limited 18-week run this fall starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock.. (more...)
Andrew Durand, Sara Gettelfinger, and More Join HIGH SOCIETY at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative for the reimagining of High Society, directed by Matt Lenz. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Jennifer Holliday to Kick Off Hudson River Park's BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK Tonight
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hudson River Park is presenting Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series that transforms Clinton Cove into Broadway’s backyard with theater's brightest stars performing in a waterfront setting. See Jennifer Holliday tonight!. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Alison Fraser

 

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“I’m gonna live and live now
Get what I want—I know how!”

Funny Girl

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos