Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning Broadway lovers! Wake up and kick off your day with the latest buzz from BroadwayWorld. Montego Glover will reprise her star turn as Rose in GYPSY for Sunday matinees, new must-reads join our Summer 2025 theatre reading list, and we’re looking ahead with a preview of what’s coming to Broadway in 2026. Don’t miss our exclusive interview with the latest stars of Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise, Freya Skye and Malachi Barton, plus showstopping videos, fresh production photos, and major casting updates. Want even more? Dive into this morning’s must-watch musical moments, industry insights, and viral Broadway social media fun — all below. Let’s rise and shine with all the drama, delights, and everything Broadway!

The Front Page



Montego Glover to Play Sunday Matinee Performances as 'Rose' in GYPSY Following her one week run earlier this month during Audra McDonald’s vacation, Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will return to star as “Rose” in GYPSY during Sunday matinee performances. Learn more!



24 Theater Books for Your Summer 2025 Reading List Broadway's best have put pen to paper to turn out theatre page-turners of every kind. From theatre biographies to theatre fiction; theatre books for kids to theatre history; check out our collection of 24 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's Summer 2025 reading list.



What's Coming to Broadway in 2026: Upcoming Hits and Star Performances Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2026 including plays, musicals, revivals, new shows and of course - stars! Be sure to check back for updates. We have all of the details!

Exclusive

by Josh Sharpe

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Alex Freeman

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

In the new movie Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, fans are introduced to the characters of Nova and Victor, played by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton. In an exclusive interview, the duo spoke about their experience joining the hit franchise and shared some of their favorite forbidden love stories. Watch the interview now! . ( more... Theatrical general manager Samuel Dallas announced the launch of Envoy Theatricals, a new general management firm opening July 7, 2025. Learn more here!. ( more... A major thread woven throughout this week's stories is the crucial need for greater inclusivity and accessibility. We'll explore the troubling underrepresentation of women in upcoming regional theater seasons and efforts to address it, alongside insights into engaging younger demographics in cultural organizations. You'll also read about a new, tuition-free mentorship program for high school students from underrepresented communities, and a significant grant for theater renovations aimed at improving accessibility for all. Simultaneously, we examine the powerful impact of financial realities, from how rising costs are prompting local theaters to 'play it safe' with programming, to the impressive box office recoupment of a Broadway hit.. ( more... IndieSpace is currently accepting applications for their The Little Venue That Could Grant Program. Learn more and see how to apply to the program here! . ( more... Out of the Box Theatrics will relocate to a new permanent home at the theater formerly known as Playhouse 46 starting at the top of 2026. Learn more about the move here!. ( more... Manhattan Theatre Club has announced Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl as the 2025-26 recipient of MTC’s Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship, which is awarded annually.. ( more...

TADA! Youth Theater Unveils 2025 Musiclal Theater Summer Camps

by A.A. Cristi

TADA! Youth Theater will present a week-long Musical Theater Summer Camps now through August 29th. Children create and perform a brand new mini-musical every week.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

The Muny has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Evita, which returns after nearly 25 years to the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. . ( more...

NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME Play Based on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall

by Stephi Wild

The new play with music, Not Ready For Prime Time, will premiere Off-Broadway this fall. The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at the original “Saturday Night Live” cast. Learn more here!. (more...)

Megan Hilty Sets Return to DEATH BECOMES HER With Reduced Schedule

by Michael Major

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Megan Hilty will make her return to Death Becomes Her this week with a newly-revised performance schedule! The Tony nominee will return on July 9, after her scheduled leave of absence to recover from a vocal injury.. ( more... A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein, a new play written by Mathilde Dratwa and directed by Leslye Headland, will have its New York premiere at The Judith O. Rubin Theater at Playwrights Horizons. Learn more!. ( more... Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, marking his Broadway debut, will premiere on Broadway for a limited 18-week run this fall starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock.. ( more... Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative for the reimagining of High Society, directed by Matt Lenz. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. ( more...

Jennifer Holliday to Kick Off Hudson River Park's BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK Tonight

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Hudson River Park is presenting Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series that transforms Clinton Cove into Broadway’s backyard with theater's brightest stars performing in a waterfront setting. See Jennifer Holliday tonight!. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Alison Fraser

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!