Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2025- GYPSY Adds Montego Glover Matiness and More

Good morning Broadway lovers! Wake up and kick off your day with the latest buzz from BroadwayWorld. Montego Glover will reprise her star turn as Rose in GYPSY for Sunday matinees, new must-reads join our Summer 2025 theatre reading list, and we’re looking ahead with a preview of what’s coming to Broadway in 2026. Don’t miss our exclusive interview with the latest stars of Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise, Freya Skye and Malachi Barton, plus showstopping videos, fresh production photos, and major casting updates. Want even more? Dive into this morning’s must-watch musical moments, industry insights, and viral Broadway social media fun — all below. Let’s rise and shine with all the drama, delights, and everything Broadway!
Montego Glover to Play Sunday Matinee Performances as 'Rose' in GYPSY
Following her one week run earlier this month during Audra McDonald’s vacation, Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will return to star as “Rose” in GYPSY during Sunday matinee performances. Learn more!
24 Theater Books for Your Summer 2025 Reading List
Broadway's best have put pen to paper to turn out theatre page-turners of every kind. From theatre biographies to theatre fiction; theatre books for kids to theatre history; check out our collection of 24 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's Summer 2025 reading list.
What's Coming to Broadway in 2026: Upcoming Hits and Star Performances
Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2026 including plays, musicals, revivals, new shows and of course - stars! Be sure to check back for updates. We have all of the details!
| Video: Nicole Scherzinger Gives Speech at Tom Francis' Final Performance in SUNSET BLVD.
by Stephi Wild
Tom Francis played his final performance in Sunset Blvd. on Sunday evening, July 6. Watch a video of his final curtain call, including a speech from Nicole Scherzinger, here!. (more...)
| Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode four of the acclaimed hit drama “The Buccaneers' season two. From sun-drenched Italy to a champagne-soaked English garden party, emotions run high and chances are taken. Watch the clip!. (more...)
Video: Hannah Corneau Sings 'Let It Go' in The Muny's FROZEN Trailer
Videos: Jamie Lloyd Parody Productions Go Viral on Social Media
Photos/Videos: Nicole Scherzinger, Jonas Brothers, & More at MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS
Video: Look Back on Chita Rivera Singing 'Buenos Aires' From EVITA in Throwback Performance
by Michael Major
Take a look back on Chita Rivera performing 'Buenos Aires' from Evita in a throwback video! The video is from the 1982 television special, Broadway Plays Washington on Kennedy Center Tonight.. (more...)
| Photos: Hannah Corneau, Patti Murin and More in FROZEN at The Muny
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of Frozen at The Muny, starring Hannah Corneau as Elsa, and Patti Murin reprising her role as Princess Anna.. (more...)
| Photos: BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE Presented By Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
by A.A. Cristi
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will continue to heat up the arts scene this summer with a return performance of original musical revue, “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue.” See photos from the production.. (more...)
TADA! Youth Theater Unveils 2025 Musiclal Theater Summer Camps
by A.A. Cristi
TADA! Youth Theater will present a week-long Musical Theater Summer Camps now through August 29th. Children create and perform a brand new mini-musical every week.. (more...)
NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME Play Based on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall
by Stephi Wild
The new play with music, Not Ready For Prime Time, will premiere Off-Broadway this fall. The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at the original “Saturday Night Live” cast. Learn more here!. (more...)
Megan Hilty Sets Return to DEATH BECOMES HER With Reduced Scheduleby Michael Major
Jennifer Holliday to Kick Off Hudson River Park's BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK Tonight
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hudson River Park is presenting Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series that transforms Clinton Cove into Broadway’s backyard with theater's brightest stars performing in a waterfront setting. See Jennifer Holliday tonight!. (more...)
