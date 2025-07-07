Full Cast Set For EVITA at the Muny

Audio brought to you by:

The Muny has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Evita, which returns after nearly 25 years to the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Evita, the pop-rock masterpiece by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, runs July 18-24.

“Evita is bold, emotional and powerful — as is this cast,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “We're thrilled to bring together this extraordinary company to create this masterpiece.”

Joining previously announced principals Katerina McCrimmon (Eva), Paulo Szot (Juan Perón), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Che) and Daniel Torres (Agustín Magaldi) is Sabrina Santana (Perón's Mistress, Ensemble). Rounding out the cast are Andrés Acosta, Leyla Ali, Marissa Barragán, Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Jordan Casanova, Marilyn Caserta, Junior Cervila, Devin Cortez, Nicholas Cunha, Kyle de la Cruz Laing, Daniel Alan DiPinto, Kylie Edwards, Noelia Guerrero, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Zibby Nolting, Arnie Rodriguez, Leann Schuering, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Sharrod Williams and Noah Van Ess. The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Evita is led by Josh Rhodes (director/choreographer), Lee Wilkins (associate director/choreographer), Ben Whiteley (music director/conductor) and Junior Cervila (tango choreographer).