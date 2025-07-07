Abbi Jacobson, Billy Eichner and More to Star in A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET... at Playwrights Horizons

The performance will take place on Monday, July 21 at 7 pm.
A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein, a new play written by Mathilde Dratwa and directed by Leslye Headland, will have its New York premiere on Monday, July 21 at 7 pm at The Judith O. Rubin Theater at Playwrights Horizons, as a reading to benefit the New York Civil Liberties Union.
Produced by George Strus of Benson Drive Productions, Rachel Sussman of Soto Productions, and Isabelle Mann of Funroe Productions, the one-night-only event will feature a star-studded cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, Billy Eichner, Heléne Yorke, and Kara Young. Tickets are now on sale at APlayAbout.com.
A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein is exactly what it sounds like—and not at all what it sounds like: it’s about Mamet (who has, in real life, written a play about Weinstein); it’s about way too many dudes named David; but, first and foremost, it’s about three women—each with her own reasons to be pretty… angry.
“We have been enamored with Mathilde’s audacious, surprising, and moving play since we first read it,” producers George Strus and Rachel Sussman said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to have assembled this stellar cast under Leslye Headland’s leadership to support the unceasing work of the NYCLU at this crucial moment.”
General admission begins at $90 before fees. Select VIP tickets are available at $150, which include access to an exclusive reception with the creatives following the event. A limited number of “$40 under 40” tickets are also available with ID upon entry. The run time is 90 minutes.
