Videos: Jamie Lloyd Parody Productions Go Viral on Social Media

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After acclaimed productions of Sunset Boulevard and Evita, audiences are already planning Jamie Lloyd's next production. Similarities between the curtain calls of the two productions have led to viral memes on social media, with theater fans poking fun at the male lead of both productions bowing in his underwear.

Joseph Heaton, who is currently the stage manager for the national tour of Wicked, has taken things to the next level with AI-generated videos depicting what the curtain calls for each production would look like. Known on social media as @touringstagemanager, the videos have received hundreds of thousands of views.

Jamie Lloyd's Annie

Jamie Lloyd's Sound of Music

Jamie Lloyd's Cats

Jamie Lloyd's Music Man

Jamie Lloyd's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Jamie Lloyd’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat pic.twitter.com/PCC10z5bkA — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 15, 2025

Jamie Lloyd’s Les Misérables

Jamie Lloyd's Avenue Q

Jamie Lloyd’s Pippin

Jamie Lloyd's Beetlejuice

Jamie Lloyd's Falsettos