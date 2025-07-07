Videos: Jamie Lloyd Parody Productions Go Viral on Social Media

Social media users have joked about potential productions of Sound of Music, Annie, Cats, and more.
After acclaimed productions of Sunset Boulevard and Evita, audiences are already planning Jamie Lloyd's next production. Similarities between the curtain calls of the two productions have led to viral memes on social media, with theater fans poking fun at the male lead of both productions bowing in his underwear.
Joseph Heaton, who is currently the stage manager for the national tour of Wicked, has taken things to the next level with AI-generated videos depicting what the curtain calls for each production would look like. Known on social media as @touringstagemanager, the videos have received hundreds of thousands of views.
Jamie Lloyd’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat pic.twitter.com/PCC10z5bkA— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 15, 2025
Jamie Lloyd’s Les Miz pic.twitter.com/zW1QJjPnBo— mary (@elaine_stritch) June 15, 2025
Jamie Lloyd's Avenue Q https://t.co/eNcpWEgg3R pic.twitter.com/WpPE3AyKVg— Jamie (@Jamie_VonShtupp) June 15, 2025
Jamie Lloyd’s Pippin pic.twitter.com/z7nLSNS44u— christian lewis (they/them/theirs) (@clewisreviews) June 15, 2025
jamie lloyd’s beetlejuice pic.twitter.com/WLZUVmM9qH— amber 🪄 (@amberxlise) June 16, 2025
jamie lloyd’s falsettos pic.twitter.com/GxR93c7J6H— zaz (@teenytinyband) June 15, 2025
