Video: Hannah Corneau Sings 'Let It Go' in The Muny's FROZEN Trailer

Get a first listen to Hannah Corneau singing "Let It Go" in The Muny's production of Disney's Frozen. The new trailer also features a new look at Patti Murin reprising her role as Princess Anna, which she originated on Broadway in 2018. Frozen will run through July 14 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park as part of their Season 107. See the video here!

Cast for the show also includes Jelani Remy (Kristoff), Bobby Conte (Hans), Kennedy Kanagawa (Olaf), Andrew A. Cano (Sven), Jared Gertner (Weselton), Maliah Strawbridge (Young Elsa) and Isla Turner (Young Anna), Bri Arcangioli, Kaley Bender, Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Caroline Geringer, Jack Gimpel, Gabriel Kearns, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Katerina V. Papacostas, Coty Perno, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Ann Sanders, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Meridien Terrell and Jonah D. Winston.

The creative team for Disney's Frozen is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O'Neill (choreographer) and Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor).

The design and Production Team includes Bryan Thomas Hunt (associate choreographer); Kelly Sheehan (assistant choreographer); Tijana Bjelajac (scenic designer); Robin L. McGee (Costume Designer); Jason Lyons (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (co-sound designers); Kylee Loera (video designer); Ashley Rae Callahan (wig designer); Eric Wright and Puppet Kitchen (puppet designer); Matthew Lacey (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting).