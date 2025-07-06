What's Coming to Broadway in 2026: Upcoming Hits and Star Performances

2025 might only be half over, but 2026 will be here before we know it. All eyes are already on the lineup for the new Broadway season and many Broadway productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2026 including plays, musicals, revivals, new shows and of course - stars! Be sure to check back for updates.

In the meantime, learn all about what's still to come in 2025 and learn about which shows are closing soon.

Becky Shaw

Running at the Hayes Theatre

Previews Begin: March 18, 2026

Opening Night: April 8, 2026

Plot: A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in BECKY SHAW, the razor-sharp dark comedy. Strap yourselves in— Becky Shaw will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe take a break from dating...permanently.

Why to See It: Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo, Becky Shaw made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage and left critics and audiences reeling.

Dolly: A True Original Musical

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Dolly: A True Original Musical takes us on a journey through the life of this rhinestone in the rough, from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood. Featuring all her beloved hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” and new songs written by Dolly, this joyful and moving new musical will take you inside the literal rags-to-rhinestones story of Dolly Parton and give you new insight into her triumphs, trials, and trailblazing.

Why to See It: Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher with a book by Dolly Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, the new musical is all about the extraordinary icon, who has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, is an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is Billboard’s #1 Country Artist of All Time.

Wanted

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Texas, 1893 — a time gone, but not forgotten. Twin sisters determined to save their family take fate into their own hands. Hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas. A new Broadway musical that brings a defiant legacy to life, Wanted is the mostly-true story of Mary and Martha Clake, two extraordinary women who went from farm girls to outlaws to legends.

Why to See It: Before Broadway, Wanted had a critically acclaimed run at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2024 under the title Gun & Power. It was a New York Times Critic’s Pick, called “a thrillingly original new musical” with “a powerhouse score.”

The Rocky Horror Show

Running at Studio 54

Previews Begin: Spring 2026

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids--Brad and his fiancée, Janet-- on their way to visit their former college professor. when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time. Filled with fun, frolics and frocks, this is the show the Daily Telegraph calls “fresh. Subversive, and essential.”

Why to See It: The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party, staged by Oh, Mary! director Sam Pinkleton in a new version. With 51 years of continuous global productions, seen by over 35 million people around the world, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show features some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-a, Touch—a, Touch-a Touch Me, “Hot Patootie” and of course “Time Warp”, the party floor-filler.

Fallen Angels

Running at the Todd Haimes Theatre

Previews Begin: Spring 2026

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

Why to See It: Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s Champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Now Emmy nominee Rose Byrne and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara join forces to bring Coward’s unmatched wit to life once again, under the direction of Roundabout Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis.

Dog Day Afternoon

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: Spring 2026

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge.

Why to See It: A new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, Dog Day Afternoon is based on the legendary true crime story that captivated audiences in the Oscar®-winning motion picture. Directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold it will star, making their Broadway debuts, Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Balusters

Running at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

Why to See It: MTC will present the world premiere of The Balusters, by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. The Balusters was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

The Lost Boys

Running at the Palace Theatre

Previews Begin: Spring 2026

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: The Lost Boys follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires.

Why to See It: The new musical, based on the 1987 cult-favorite film, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann).

Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: Spring 2026

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steady Seth and the open-hearted Bertha Holly—a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife—and for the self he lost during seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.

Why to See It: Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award, Tony Award, SAG Award, and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson and six-time NAACP Image Award winner Cedric “The Entertainer” will star in August Wilson’s classic play, directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen.

