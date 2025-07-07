Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock Will Lead LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD on Broadway This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, marking his Broadway debut, will premiere on Broadway for a limited 18-week run this fall starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, reprising their performances from the production’s world premiere at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company, with direction by Joe Mantello. Performances will begin on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, ahead of a Thursday, October 30 opening night at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.

Rounding out the company from the initial run at Steppenwolf Theatre are John Drea as ‘James’ and Meighan Gerachis as ‘Paulette.’

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).

The show is produced by Scott Rudin and Barry Diller.

A recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Grant, Samuel D. Hunter has firmly established himself as one of the foremost chroniclers of the modern American soul and a vital voice in the American theater. His plays—including The Whale (adapted into an Academy Award-winning film), A Bright New Boise, Greater Clements, Pocatello, Lewiston/Clarkston, The Few, The Harvest, A Permanent Image, and A Case for the Existence of God—are celebrated for their emotional precision, unflinching humanity, and deep connection to the interior West, particularly his native Idaho.

Little Bear Ridge Road marks the seventh collaboration between director Joe Mantello and Laurie Metcalf, who returns to Broadway for the seventh time in 10 years.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.

Little Bear Ridge Road was commissioned by, and its world premiere was presented, at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Chicago, IL) under Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis and Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan.