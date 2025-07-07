Exclusive: Freya Skye and Malachi Barton on Joining Disney's ZOMBIES Franchise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zombies is back! Disney's fan-favorite musical series is returning this Thursday with the highly anticipated fourth installment. In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, fans are introduced to the new characters of Nova and Victor, played by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton.

"Stepping into this franchise is definitely a wild experience," Barton said during an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld. "It's my first musical [and] the prep for that was unreal." Skye echoed his sentiments, explaining the process and work that went into the musical numbers, specifically their duet "Dreams Come True": "We do our chemistry reads, we practice the song together, we record it separately, then we record the outdoor part...It was a really nice time for us as well to get to spend a couple of days filming together and focus on Victor and Nova's relationship, too."

The franchise, which debuted in 2018, is led by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as the central characters Zed and Addison. Though Manheim and Donnelly have returned for this movie, Nova and Victor lead a new generation of creatures as they fight through expectations and preconceived notions from their respective communities. "Our characters are definitely Zed and Addison-like, but in a different font," shared Barton. "It's big shoes to step into, but I'm super grateful that we're the ones that get to tell the story," added Skye.

With the duo taking part in a "forbidden" romance in the movie, Barton and Skye also revealed some of their own favorite forbidden love stories from movies and television. Watch the video to find out their answers!

In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, a new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Little Shop of Horrors' Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all. The new movie premieres on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 10, and will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, July 11.