Photos: Hannah Corneau, Patti Murin and More in FROZEN at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at production photos of Frozen at The Muny, starring Hannah Corneau as Elsa, and Patti Murin reprising her role as Princess Anna, which she originated on Broadway in 2018. Frozen will run through July 14 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park as part of their Season 107. See photos here! BroadwayWorld also has your behind the scenes look into the rehearsals for the production, and a sneak peek at Let It Go!

Cast for the show also includes Jelani Remy (Kristoff), Bobby Conte (Hans), Kennedy Kanagawa (Olaf), Andrew A. Cano (Sven), Jared Gertner (Weselton), Maliah Strawbridge (Young Elsa) and Isla Turner (Young Anna), Bri Arcangioli, Kaley Bender, Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Caroline Geringer, Jack Gimpel, Gabriel Kearns, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Katerina V. Papacostas, Coty Perno, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Ann Sanders, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Meridien Terrell and Jonah D. Winston.

The creative team for Disney's Frozen is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O'Neill (choreographer) and Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor).

The design and Production Team includes Bryan Thomas Hunt (associate choreographer); Kelly Sheehan (assistant choreographer); Tijana Bjelajac (scenic designer); Robin L. McGee (Costume Designer); Jason Lyons (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (co-sound designers); Kylee Loera (video designer); Ashley Rae Callahan (wig designer); Eric Wright and Puppet Kitchen (puppet designer); Matthew Lacey (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting).