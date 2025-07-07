 tracking pixel
Video: Nicole Scherzinger Gives Speech at Tom Francis' Final Performance in SUNSET BLVD.

Francis played his final performance at the St. James Theatre on Sunday evening, July 6.

By: Jul. 07, 2025
After almost two years of starring as ‘Joe Gillis’ in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., Tom Francis played his final performance at the St. James Theatre on Sunday evening, July 6. Watch a video of his final curtain call, including a speech from Nicole Scherzinger, here!

Francis originated the role in London’s West End in the Fall of 2023 receiving an Olivier Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. He then reprised his performance on Broadway to critical acclaim and nominations for Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards and has been honored with a Theater World Award and a Clive Barnes Award. 

Pierre Marais, who currently plays the role of ‘Sammy’ and understudies the role of ‘Joe Gillis’ in Sunset Blvd., will play ‘Joe Gillis’ on Tuesday July 8 through the end of the production’s extended run at the St. James on Sunday, July 20.

Jamie Lloyd’s reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award. 

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Blvd.



