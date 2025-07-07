Megan Hilty Sets Return to DEATH BECOMES HER With Reduced Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Megan Hilty will make her return to Death Becomes Her this week with a newly-revised performance schedule! The Tony nominee will return on July 9, after her scheduled leave of absence to recover from a vocal injury. The production's ticketing website has also revealed that Hilty will not appear in Tuesday evenings, Wednesday matinees, and Saturday matinees through July 19.

Earlier this month, Hilty announced that she was taking a 3-4 week absence from the musical to "recover from a vocal injury that only time can heal." In Hilty's absence, the role of Madeline Ashton has been taken on by Dee Roscioli, Kaleigh Cronin and Natalie Charle Ellis.

"I love my job. Madeline Ashton is by far the most challenging and rewarding role I have ever taken on," Hilty said in her initial announcement. "The lengths to which I have gone to make sure I can physically do the show is a job in itself - the regimen is too long for this post - but I do it joyfully because, as I mentioned before, I LOVE what I do."

Hilty will also not appear in performances from August 23 through 26.

As she returns to the hit Broadway musical, Hilty will join Jennifer Simard, Michelle Williams, Christopher Sieber, Taurean Everett, and Josh Lamon.

Need a new musical to die for? Based on the iconic 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is Broadway's new laugh-out-loud musical comedy. The acclaimed new musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

The film on which the musical is based (starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis) has earned cult status for its biting satire, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic performances by Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film explores themes of vanity, immortality, and the absurd lengths people go to in pursuit of eternal youth. Its sharp humor and campy tone, coupled with its innovative use of early CGI technology, have made it a standout in the genre.

Over the years, Death Becomes Her has become a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its queer appeal, memorable one-liners, and commentary on society's obsession with beauty and aging. Its enduring popularity is reflected in frequent revivals, tributes, and its influence on subsequent works in film and fashion.

Before the musical arrived on Broadway, it played at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago in early 2024. Both the Chicago and original Broadway productions were led by Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas