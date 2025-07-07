Video: Look Back on Chita Rivera Singing 'Buenos Aires' From EVITA in Throwback Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Take a look back on Chita Rivera performing "Buenos Aires" from Evita in a throwback video! The video is from the 1982 television special, Broadway Plays Washington on Kennedy Center Tonight. Hosted by Debbie Reynolds, the special celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Washington DC performing arts center.

According to IMDB, the broadcast also featured performances from Bea Arthur, Christine Ebersole, Pearl Bailey, Helen Hayes, Ken Page, Andrea McCardle, John Cullum, Martin Charnin, and more.

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024. She is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Her most recent starring roles included The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita’s first appearance (age 17) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam.

Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful.