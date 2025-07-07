Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, & More at MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, July 4, Macy’s presented their annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. In attendance were several Broadway performers, including Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Megan Hilty, and Patrick Wilson, in addition to Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, John Stamos, and more. Take a look at photos from the event below!

Before the fireworks lit up the sky, a star-studded lineup took the stage for live performances from New York City, including the Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood. Broadway alum Ariana DeBose hosted the show. Check out their performances!

Jonas Brothers Full Performance

Ava Max: Wet, Hot American Dream/Sweet But Psycho

Keke Palmer: Unless It's You

Lenny Kravitz Full Performance

Conceived, designed, and produced by Macy’s Studios in collaboration with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, the show’s 49th edition featured more than 80,000 shells, more than 30 colors, and never-before-seen effects. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.