Jennifer Holliday to Kick Off Hudson River Park's BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK Tonight

Hudson River Park is presenting Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series! The serires kicks off tonight, on July 7 at 6:30pm with the legendary Jennifer Holliday, the renowned singer and actress best known for her Tony-winning performance in the original cast of the groundbreaking Broadway musical, Dreamgirls.

Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday has a voice that is both powerful and soul-stirring. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, she first gained attention singing solos in the choir at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. At just 17, she was discovered by a dancer from the national touring company of A Chorus Line, who flew her to New York for her first audition—landing her a role in the 1980 Broadway revival of Your Arms Are Too Short to Box With God.

Holliday’s breakthrough came in 1981 when she originated the role of Effie “Melody” White in Dreamgirls, delivering what would become one of the most iconic performances in musical theater history. Her show-stopping rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Beyond Broadway, Holliday has released a string of acclaimed albums spanning gospel, R&B, and soul, with several Top 10 singles including “I Am Love,” “Hard Time for Lovers,” and the dance hit “No Frills Love.” She has performed at the White House, headlined internationally, appeared on major television shows, and returned to Broadway as Shug Avery in The Color Purple.